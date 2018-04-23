New 3-D sculpture coming to Capitol Campus

The newest addition to Washington's public art collection will begin installation Saturday, according to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.
The three-dimensional piece, titled "Hydro Logic," is 13 feet wide, 41 feet tall. It will hang on a three-story wall in the Helen Sommers Building at the Capitol Campus in Olympia. It will be freely visible to the public.
Seattle artist Beliz Brother designed the piece to "reflect upon one of our state's greatest natural resources — water," the WSDES release says.
It is divided into 10 sections, representing the 10 major watershed areas in the state.
“It recognizes our industries of shipping and fishing and forestry, our beauty, our recreational activities and the very importance of water to all life,” Brother wrote in her initial proposal.
The piece cost just over $232,250 to produce and install, the release says. It was paid for using less than 1 percent of the building construction costs.
It will be the third significant work on the Capitol Campus created by a female artist, the release says, and joins more than 20 other permanent sculptures on the Capitol Campus, and more than 4,500 works in the state's art collection.
Installation of the piece will continue through May 2. Most of the work is expected to occur during the weekend, but some parking and vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area may be affected.
A staircase near the piece will be closed during installation.
