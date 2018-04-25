Restaurant inspections for April 25

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Littlerock Saloon
6520 128th Ave. SW
April 23: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. This establishment does not have a separate and dedicated hand-washing sink. A separate sink may be required. One employee food worker card expired. Obtain a renewed card within two weeks.
South Bay Dickersons Co. Sky Pig 2
619 Legion Way S, Olympia
April 21: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Raw ribs stored above ready-to-eat pico de gallo container in two-door reach-in. Raw animal products must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected: Ribs moved to bottom shelf. Note: Continue monitoring sanitizer concentration with quat test strips. No food prep occurring at time of inspection.
Jimmy John’s
1200 Cooper Point Suite 410
April 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Deli slicer clean in place procedure not adequate. Food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Correction: Disassemble, wash, rinse and sanitize every four hours and provide office with company policy regarding CIP procedures within two weeks of inspection and review policy immediately. Note: All employee food worker cards must be on site in paper form and available for inspection within two weeks of hire. Note: Walk-in repair acknowledged. Observe for indications of equipment failure and or decrease in ability to maintain temperatures at 41 degrees and below. Repair as needed.
Grand Mound Liquor
19947 Highway 99 SW
April 19: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer prepared too strong at greater than 400 ppm. Must be 200 to 300 ppm. Obtain and use test paper to monitor. Provide thermometer for merchandiser cold-hold the dairy products.
Twister Donuts
2302 4th Ave. E, Olympia
April 17: 0 red; 7 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer made too strong at greater than 200 ppm. Must be 50 ppm. Obtain test paper to monitor. Tube light lamps need coverings or shields. Complete within four weeks.
Royal Bean Coffee
703 Tumwater Boulevard
April 17: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Remove items in the way of restroom door to allow it to self-close. Quat sanitizer prepared too strong at greater than 400 ppm. Must be 200 to 300 ppm. Use test paper to check and monitor. Note: Floor scheduled to be painted this summer.
McDonald’s
2611 West Harrison Ave., Olympia
April 17: 5 red; 8 blue
Comments: Raw shell eggs stored in upright reach-in above ready to eat yogurt and granola parfaits. Raw animal products must be stored away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected: Parfaits moved to a different part of reach-in, away from eggs. Back door of establishment propped open during inspection. Entrances must be controlled and maintained to prevent entry of rodents. Corrected: Door closed. Ice scoop observed in ice storage area. In use utensils must be stored in a way that prevents contamination (from handle). Corrected: Ice scoop removed, washed, rinsed and sanitized.
B & B Market
7706 Old Highway 99 SE
April 16: 30 red; 10 blue
Comments: Chicken tortillas in merchandiser fridge, 43 degrees. These potentially hazardous foods must be hot held at 135 degrees and above. Discarded. In-use utensils have grime debris buildup (tongs). Clean and sanitize every four hours. Chicken and cheese filled tortillas in merchandiser in back at 43 degrees. These and other PHFs in this unit must be cold held at or below 41 degrees. Adjusted thermostat to lower temperature. Evidence of rodent presence. (droppings and damaged material). Work with a pest control operator to eradicate completely within six weeks.
Starbucks #3372
5312 Littlerock Road Suite 104
April 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer tested less than 150 ppm. Sanitizer must be maintained at a concentration between 150 to 400 ppm. Use test strips to verify. Corrected: Dispenser clogged, contact for maintenance, please fax or email work order to office and verify with test strips after service.
Perk You Up
2000 Lakeridge Drive SW
April 13: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker observed not washing hands after re-entering stand and working with foods. Food employees must wash hands immediately before engaging in food preparation. Corrected: Instructed food workers to wash hands and review when to wash regulations. Chlorine sanitizer observed at less than 200 ppm. Concentration of sanitizer solution must be verified by using test strips. (Chlorine concentration must be 50 to 100 ppm). Correction: Use test strips to verify solution concentration. Note: Single use straws accessible to customers must be either individually wrapped or dispensed.
Limeberry
5739 Littlerock Road SW
April 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Front hand-washing sink not draining adequately, all plumbing must be adequately installed and maintained. Correction: Repair immediately. Notes: When prepping ready to eat foods (strawberries, produce) proper barriers must be used (i.e. two gloves). Merchandiser being used for cold holding of open PHFs temporarily while commercial equipment is being repaired only if cold holding temperatures continue to be maintained at less than 41 F. Merchandiser not approved for cold holding of open potentially hazardous foods. Replace/repair reach-in within 60 days and provide work order/invoice to inspector. Note: Food worker cards for all employees in each store must be present for inspection.
El Rey Burro
608 Yelm Ave.
April 12: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Spanish rice at 4 inches depth covered and cooling in two-door reach in for more than two hours. Improper cooling. Corrected: Reduced amount to 2 to 3 inches and apply ice on bottom and up sides equal to or greater than product level. Shredded lettuce 44 to 45 degrees. Correction: Operator turned on thermostat and will check bin area food temps in an hour. If not 41 degrees or lower, will move product to cabinet areas of frig units and evaluate. Less than 10 ppm bleach chlorine in murky counter wipes bucket solution. Correction: Should be 50 to 200 ppm bleach chlorine sanitizing solution. Change or check chlorine concentration every two to three hours or when it become murky. Note: Shared toilet room, ventilation fan does not appear to be working. Evaluate and make sure toilet vent fan or ventilation works.
No violations found
▪ Five Guys Burgers and Fries (1200 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ Grand Mound Shell (19704 Old Highway 99 SW)
▪ Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball (16820 Canal Road SE)
▪ Papa Murphy’s (555 Trosper Road SW)
▪ Western Meats (4101 Capitol Blvd. S.)
