Man's body found in Olympia Monday night

A man's body was found under the Fifth Avenue bridge in Olympia Monday night, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
The body was discovered about 7:10 p.m. Monday. Olympia police were dispatched to the scene.
Coroner Gary Warnock said the man had no identification and was not known to law enforcement.
In an effort to identify the man, his fingerprints are being run through a Washington State Patrol database, he said.
Warnock estimated the man's age at between 20 and 40. The body showed no signs of trauma, he added.
