3-car collision has intersection, lanes blocked in Lacey

Lacey Fire District 3 was on the scene of a three-car collision just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the department, the multiple-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast and Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.
At least one car flipped during the collision.
Two people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to Lacey Fire.
The intersection had multiple blocked lanes as of 2:45 p.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, and pass with caution in the area.
