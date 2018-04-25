What’s Happening for April 25

Wednesday
Community meeting on Lion’s Park enhancements: Lion’s Park in Olympia’s Eastside neighborhood is scheduled for some improvements, including a sprayground (water-play feature) and access and safety improvements such as pathways, lighting and parking. The city intends to submit the project for a state matching grant this year. Review the design and offer your input at a 6:30 p.m. meeting at The Salvation Army Olympia Corps Community Center, 1505 Fourth Ave. E. Information: olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/parks-and-trails/lions-park.aspx
Thursday
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: This collection of 11 films covers environmentalism, conservation, adventure, sustainability and appreciation for nature. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and program starts at 6 p.m. in the Norman Worthington Conference Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey. Tickets are $15 for students from local colleges, $25 for others, and include appetizers and drinks; proceeds benefit the Saint Martin’s Biology Club to promote and fund undergraduate research conferences. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/542741152775393/ or https://form.jotform.com/80636052335957
Celebration of the (Pig) Species with Amy Trotter: Join Amy Trotter the pig and her human companion Lori Stock for a presentation about pigs, a demonstration of Amy's tricks and skills, a Q&A, and photo ops from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The program is part of the library’s series leading up to the Procession of the Species on Saturday. This program will occur after regular hours and no other library services will be available. Free, for all ages. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Plant Walk kickoff: Join the Native Plant Salvage Foundation for a series of informational Plant Walks on the fourth Thursday of every month from April through August. Each walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp at the McLane Creek Nature Trails in Olympia.
Advance Care Planning Workshop: “Are You Prepared?” is a one-hour workshop from 5-6 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Hospital to designed to increase understanding of Advance Care planning and documents, present choices for future health care, understand the characteristics of a good health care agent, and identify steps to complete or update advance directives. Free. Sign up at http://www.provregister.org
Sustainability Fair: This annual fair will run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1500 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia. More than a dozen businesses and government programs from Thurston County will be on hand to promote green practices. At this event you can test drive a long-range electric vehicle, learn ways to save money and ease stress through Commute Trip Reduction, e-cycle used electronics for free, receive earth-friendly landscaping tips, and see what kinds of treasures you can find at the state Enterprise Services Surplus Operations retail store. There also will be kid friendly activities including a tree planting and games, as well as snacks and entertainment.
YWCA’s Get Out the Vote/Stand Against Racism discussion and dinner: Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall will be the guest speaker at this event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the YWCA, 220 Union Ave. SE, Olympia. The dinner is free (donations welcome), but seating is very limited, so RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeyxqRnaeZYJHPRQB7jjuo7SbFMrBGP3wpOXijB_Ncc0hcGqA/viewform
Friday
Pre-Arts Walk Volunteer Work Party: Olympia Parks Stewardship staff is partnering with the Downtown Ambassadors and Clean Team for a downtown beautification work party from 9 to 11:30 a.m. that will focus on picking up litter, painting, and sprucing up streets and alleys. All ages welcome. Tools, gloves and refreshments will be provided. Meet at the entrance to the SS TJ Potter Alley at 412 Capitol Way S. between Hot Toddy and Popinjay. Dress for weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. To sign up, or for more information, contact Mark Rentfrow at 360-570-3798 or mrentfro@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Parents Organizing for Welfare and Economic Rights Artswalk Block Party: This gathering starting at 5 p.m. will feature live music, a beer garden, Barb’s BBQ, and artists and makers of the Alchemilla Feminist Economic Collaborative. A portion of the profits and 100 percent of beer and beverage sales will go to POWER. Also, peruse the spring Sock Monkeys for Social Justice collection, created by POWER members as a way to share their stories.
Olympia Arts Walk: The semi-annual community event celebrating the arts runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday as well as noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Dozens of downtown businesses and organizations transform their spaces into creative hubs filled with art, demonstrations, and performances. In the streets and sidewalks you will find pop up performances. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/artswalk.aspx
Saturday
Procession of the Species: The Procession of the Species is an artistic pageant where community members celebrate their relationships with each other and with the natural world. There are just three rules: No written words; no pets; no motorized vehicles. The Procession begins at 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson and Legion in downtown Olympia, winding its way around Sylvester Park and ending at Water Street and Fifth Avenue near Heritage Park. Organizers ask that participants donate two cans of food per person to the Thurston County Food Bank; the food bank’s van will be near the registration table at the Procession start. For route map, go to: http://www.procession.org/Map.php
Race Against Trafficking: Organizers expect more than 300 runners to gather at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Church, 940 Israel Road, Tumwater, to join the Race Against Trafficking 5K, established by the Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking to draw attention to human trafficking. The goal is to raise $40,000 to provide the "Take On" program in local schools. Information: https://www.traffickingprevention.org/take_on_program or https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Tumwater/RaceAgainstTrafficking5K or Tenpercent01@gmail.com.
Lacey Toast to Veterans fundraiser: The City of Lacey invites the community to gather from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, to supports the Lacey Veterans Services Hub, which provides programs and services to the many veterans in Thurston County. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/TtoVets. The evening features a no-host social, string trio, selection of desserts from Backdoor Bakery, short program, champagne toast and commemorative glass. Information: Donna Feliciano at 360-412-2890 or DFelicia@ci.lacey.wa.us or ci.lacey.wa.us/ToasttoVeterans.
World Taiji-Qigong Day: Olympia area Taiji and Qigong practitioners join others around the world to promote health and peace by practicing their forms at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park at Seventh and Water streets. Meet at 9:30 a.m. Supporters are welcome to participate by adding their mindful and peaceful energies as they watch. Information: chinesearts-oly@comcast.net
Dragon Boat Festival: More than 50 local and regional paddling teams will race for the gold at the 13th annual Saint Martin’s University Dragon Boat Festival at the Port Plaza. Some 5,000 spectators are expected to cheer the racers on, enjoy cultural performances, and browse the booths along the boardwalk offering food, fun and cultural arts and crafts. Free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, immediately north of Percival Landing at 701 Columbia St. NW. Information: http://www.stmartin.edu/dragonboat or email dragonboat@stmartin.edu.
Sunday
Native Plant Salvage volunteer work party: Native Plant Salvage is seeking help removing Scot’s Broom at Capitol Land Trust’s Darlin Creek Reserve between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Removing the invasive bushes will allow for native plant restoration this fall. Sign up at www.nativeplantsalvage.org.
Monday
Thurston County Department Directors panel discussion: The directors of the county’s seven departments will participate in an hourlong, public panel discussion where they will respond to citizen questions, explore the services their departments provide, and discuss the ways they work together. Residents are encouraged to come early and talk with the directors during a 30-minute meet-and-greet prior to the panel discussion when they can submit questions for the directors to answer during the panel discussion. The event runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. Information: https://bit.ly/2nFCehi.
Tuesday
Hydroponics workshop: WSU Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter volunteer programs of Thurston County invite you to attend Hydroponics 101 at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension office, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Learn about state-of-the-art techniques for producing food in a soil-less, nutrient-rich medium. Free. No pre-registration necessary. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu or 360-867-2163.
