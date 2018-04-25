1 airlifted to Tacoma after northbound I-5 crash in Chehalis

One person was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital following a two-car collision Tuesday in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Two vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just after 5 p.m. when one vehicle blew its right rear tire, causing it to strike the median concrete barrier.
That vehicle, a Ford Explorer driven by a 30-year-old Longview man, then lost the tire, and veered back into northbound traffic.
It rolled across two lanes before it was halted by the metal guardrail on the right shoulder.
A 27-year-old Longview man, who was a passenger in the Explorer, was injured in the crash and airlifted to Tacoma.
The driver was not injured, but was charged for driving without insurance, and the car was totaled.
A second vehicle, a Nissan Versa driven by a 37-year-old Seattle woman, struck the stray tire in the left lane.
The driver was not injured in the collision.
