Possibly toxic blue-green algae bloom reported at Summit Lake

A possibly toxic blue-green algae bloom was reported Tuesday at Summit Lake in west Olympia, the Thurston County Health Department says.
A sample will be tested for toxins, and results are expected back Friday.
While algae bloom is present, the department advises residents and visitors to avoid contact with the water.
The water should not be ingested by anyone until tests show it is safe — including those who have disinfection or treatment systems in their home.
Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water, and any fish caught should be released.
More information about blue-green algae can be found on the organization’s website or by calling 360-867-2653.
