Single in Olympia? Good luck, according to this ranking

A recent list of the best and worst places to be single didn’t have much love for Olympia.
The list, compiled by the real estate website Zumper, ranked the Olympia metro area as the 162nd best place to be single out of more than 300 metro areas in the country based on the percentage of single people, percentage of singles with college degrees, the number of restaurants and bars per capita, internet use/access for dating apps and average rental prices.
Olympia got dinged for its percentage of single people — 65 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — and the number of restaurants and bars per capita.
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue was No. 53 on the list, while Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro was No. 51.
The top five were:
- Boulder, Colorado
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut
- Champaign-Urbana, Illinois
- Pittsfield, Massachusetts
