What’s Happening for April 28

Saturday
Procession of the Species: The Procession of the Species is an artistic pageant where community members celebrate their relationships with each other and with the natural world. There are just three rules: No written words; no pets; no motorized vehicles. The Procession begins at 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson and Legion in downtown Olympia, winding its way around Sylvester Park and ending at Water Street and Fifth Avenue near Heritage Park. Organizers ask that participants donate two cans of food per person to the Thurston County Food Bank; the food bank’s van will be near the registration table at the Procession start. For route map, go to: http://www.procession.org/Map.php
Race Against Trafficking: Organizers expect more than 300 runners to gather at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Church, 940 Israel Road, Tumwater, to join the Race Against Trafficking 5K, established by the Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking to draw attention to human trafficking. The goal is to raise $40,000 to provide the "Take On" program in local schools. Information: https://www.traffickingprevention.org/take_on_program or https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Tumwater/RaceAgainstTrafficking5K or Tenpercent01@gmail.com.
Lacey Toast to Veterans fundraiser: The City of Lacey invites the community to gather from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, to supports the Lacey Veterans Services Hub, which provides programs and services to the many veterans in Thurston County. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/TtoVets. The evening features a no-host social, string trio, selection of desserts from Backdoor Bakery, short program, champagne toast and commemorative glass. Information: Donna Feliciano at 360-412-2890 or DFelicia@ci.lacey.wa.us or ci.lacey.wa.us/ToasttoVeterans.
World Taiji-Qigong Day: Olympia area Taiji and Qigong practitioners join others around the world to promote health and peace by practicing their forms at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park at Seventh and Water streets. Meet at 9:30 a.m. Supporters are welcome to participate by adding their mindful and peaceful energies as they watch. Information: chinesearts-oly@comcast.net
Dragon Boat Festival: More than 50 local and regional paddling teams will race for the gold at the 13th annual Saint Martin’s University Dragon Boat Festival at the Port Plaza. Some 5,000 spectators are expected to cheer the racers on, enjoy cultural performances, and browse the booths along the boardwalk offering food, fun and cultural arts and crafts. Free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, immediately north of Percival Landing at 701 Columbia St. NW. Information: http://www.stmartin.edu/dragonboat or email dragonboat@stmartin.edu.
Sunday
Native Plant Salvage volunteer work party: Native Plant Salvage is seeking help removing Scot’s Broom at Capitol Land Trust’s Darlin Creek Reserve between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Removing the invasive bushes will allow for native plant restoration this fall. Sign up at www.nativeplantsalvage.org.
Monday
Thurston County Department Directors panel discussion: The directors of the county’s seven departments will participate in an hourlong, public panel discussion where they will respond to citizen questions, explore the services their departments provide, and discuss the ways they work together. Residents are encouraged to come early and talk with the directors during a 30-minute meet-and-greet prior to the panel discussion when they can submit questions for the directors to answer during the panel discussion. The event runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. Information: https://bit.ly/2nFCehi.
Tuesday
Hydroponics workshop: WSU Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter volunteer programs of Thurston County invite you to attend Hydroponics 101 at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension office, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Learn about state-of-the-art techniques for producing food in a soil-less, nutrient-rich medium. Free. No pre-registration necessary. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu or 360-867-2163.
Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: All are invited to join the Mountaineers at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, when world-class alpinist Steve Swenson shares stories and images from his book, “Karakoram: Climbing Through the Kashmir Conflict,” which details his nearly four decades of climbing in The Karakoram Range that spans Pakistan, India and China. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts promptly at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Branch announcements are at 6:45 p.m. and speaker starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Author Visit with Paul Ortiz: Ortiz, a history professor at the University of Florida, will read from and sign copies of his book, "An African American and Latinx History of the United States," from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For adults. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: Thomas White, who directs USAID's democracy and governance assistance to Ukraine, based in Kyiv, will talk about how democracy development works and why it’s of great importance today, with a focus on Ukraine. The program runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, Lacey. Free and open to the public.
Mark Lanegan in concert: Best known as the distinctive vocalist for the Ellensburg-born Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, Lanegan will perform at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Screaming Trees’ drummer Mark Pickerel will join him as special guest. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for Olympia Film Society members, available at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Friday and Saturday
St. Placid Priory art show and sale: "Images of Peace in Our World" features people, places and situations that reveal the peace the world holds now in hope of inspiring those who view them. A variety of media and local artists are included. A gala is planned for 7-9:30 p.m. Friday and admission is $15. The art show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and admission is free. Proceeds will be shared with Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center in Seattle. The Priory is at 500 College St. NE, Lacey. Information: 360-438-2595.
