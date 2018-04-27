Hoquiam council votes to sell land to LIHI for development like Billy Frank Jr. Place

The Hoquiam City Council has approved selling a chunk of city property to the Low Income Housing Institute, a Seattle-based non-profit that wants to build affordable housing there.
The move brings the city closer to a new housing project for low-income residents. The Low Income Housing Institute manages more than 2,000 housing units at 50 sites, most in King County, the majority of which are reserved for households earning less than 30 percent of the area’s median household income. This would be their first project in Grays Harbor County.
The property is across the street from city hall, next to the Hoquiam Brewing Company, on the corner of Eighth and L streets. City Administrator Brian Shay said it gets the city closer to its goal of putting all of its properties around City Hall on the market.
This particular piece of property was recently purchased by the city, and the Low Income Housing Institute has made an offer of $50,000 for it, according to Shay.
The Low Income Housing Institute has said a development in Hoquiam would resemble its Billy Frank Jr. Place building in downtown Olympia. That four-story building has 43 units, mostly studios and one bedrooms, open to low-income and homeless veterans and young adults. It provides in-house case management and job skills services, access to technology, financial literacy training, and savings programs.
Rents vary based on location. Rentals are posted on the institute’s website, lihi.org, along with the minimum and maximum income a household needs to qualify.
The institute will now go to work to secure funds for construction through a variety of state, local and federal sources.
