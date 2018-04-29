Incredibly, this motorist was not injured after a rollover crash in Thurston County

A man, thought to be in his 60s, was uninjured after he rolled his vehicle and flattened it in southwest Thurston County on Saturday.
The incident happened about 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Prather Road Southwest and Lee Road Southwest, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
That location is south of Rochester, not far from the Chehalis River.
Poor visibility, created by a mixture of rain and sun, was thought to have caused the crash, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
"Be careful driving in these weather conditions," the sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page. "The sun, then rain, can make it tough to see. Slow down and be careful. Luckily this driver was not injured."
