These 5 stories were last week's most read

A story about a truck hauling meth was one of last week's most read.
1. Man's body found in Olympia Monday night: A man's body was found under the Fifth Avenue bridge in Olympia Monday night, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
2. This restaurant and bar in Lacey has closed: Cheers Bar and Grill at 5805 Lacey Blvd. SE has closed, according to a note on the front door.
3. Truck and trailer fire has road closed in Lacey: A truck and trailer fire, resulting from a mechanical failure, had traffic blocked Thursday afternoon in Lacey.
4. Single in Olympia? Good luck, according to this ranking: A recent list of the best and worst places to be single didn’t have much love for Olympia.
5. Truck hauling Starbucks products through Lewis County, also had 126 pounds of meth: About 126 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs were seized from a semitruck traveling on Interstate 5 through Lewis County on Thursday, according to the Centralia Police Department.
