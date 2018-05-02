Restaurant inspections for May 2

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Olympia Food Co-op
3111 Pacific Ave. SE
April 24: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Dishwasher sanitizing rinse, 161. Drain line of vegetable prep sink terminates below the rim of the floor sink. It should terminate at least 1 inch above.
Starbucks #383
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
April 24: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer was less than 100 ppm. Must be maintained at 200 to 300 ppm. Use test paper to monitor its strength.
Gringo Maniac
4525 Intelco Loop SE
April 21: 10 red; 7 blue
Comments: Shredded chicken in two-door upright reach-in, 39 degrees. Chopped tomatoes in two-door ATOSA under counter reach-in at 47 degrees. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Corrected: Tomatoes prepped this morning at 6 a.m., moved to reach-in freezer to chill. Mop bucket observed full and very dirty. Wastewater must be properly disposed of as soon as possible to allow water to be replenished for use. Caulking issue around splash seal and three-compartment sink has not been addressed per July 14, 2016, pre-opening inspection requirements/conditions. Food worker cards will be expiring in July 2018, please renew at that time.
Village Mart Cooper Point
3210 Cooper Point Road NW
April 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Fuel injector cleaner stored on same shelf with food items. Butane cans and lighter fluid stored next to candy. Chemicals must be stored below and away from food items to prevent contamination. Corrected.
Subway
5729 Littlerock Road SE
April 13: 35 red; 10 blue
Comments: One employee working without a valid food worker card. All employees must obtain a food worker cards within two weeks of employment. Obtain food worker cards and provide a copy to inspector (via fax or email, contact information provided) within two weeks of inspection. Employee observed handling money, then moving to sandwich prep without washing hands. Observed employee washing hands for less than 20 seconds. Hand-washing must occur when changing tasks and must last for at least 20 seconds. Tomatoes (sliced) in under counter reach-in at 43 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at less than 41 degrees at all times when cold holding. Correction: Moved sliced tomatoes into walk-in until they reach less than 41 degrees. Always chill prepped potentially hazardous foods to less than 41 before bringing them to the prep line. Dry storage in back of the house less than 6 inches off the floor. Food, equipment and single-use items must be stored 6 inches from the floor. Cutting board observed with indentations consistent with heavy use, no longer cleanable. Food contact surfaces must be maintained so that they are cleanable. Resurface or replace cutting board within 48 hours.
No violations found
▪ Olympia Food Co-op (921 Rogers St. NW)
Comments