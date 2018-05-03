A jogger passes the electronic event sign next to the Rainier City Hall on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A major water line break earlier in the day shut down the flow for the city's water customers.
A jogger passes the electronic event sign next to the Rainier City Hall on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A major water line break earlier in the day shut down the flow for the city's water customers. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
A jogger passes the electronic event sign next to the Rainier City Hall on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A major water line break earlier in the day shut down the flow for the city's water customers. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Entire city of Rainier is without water, officials say

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

May 03, 2018 06:34 AM

About 2,000 people in Rainier are without water, according to city officials.

A notice on the city's website says a major water main break Wednesday caused a loss of water service to the entire city in southeast Thurston County.

The post was still active just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

"We are actively working on repairs but in the meantime this may create an inconvenience to our citizens," the post says.

An electronic sign outside of Rainier City Hall on Centre Street North shows a similar message.

This is a developing story.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  