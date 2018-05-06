What’s Happening for May 6

Sunday
Garage sale to fight cancer: Team Fit to Fight is holding a fund-raising garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5027 TriLakes Drive SE. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society of Thurston County.
Bird Walk with Black Hills Audubon: Join the Nisqually Land Trust for a morning bird walk with Black Hills Audubon guides Sam Merrill and Bonnie Wood. The group will look and listen for a variety of birds while exploring the Land Trust's Powell Creek Protected area, a 460-acre block of conservation lands along the Nisqually River near Yelm. The 1.5-mile hike will run 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and is rated easy to moderate. Space is limited to 20 people. To register, contact the Land Trust at staff@nisquallylandtrust.org, 360-489-3400.
SLURP Shellfish Lovers Ultimate Rejuvenation Party: The Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association and local shellfish growers are hosting the 20th annual SLURP from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Fish Brewing, 515 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia. Feast on shellfish at the Grand Oyster Bar and dishes made by local restaurants. Taste an assortment of Washington wines and brews made by Fish Tale Ales. Evening entertainment includes Celebrity Slurp-Off, live auction, and live music. Tickets are $65 in advance, $80 at the door. Proceeds benefit PCSGA’s Shellfish Habitat Restoration Fund. Information: http://pcsga.org/slurp/
Native Plant Salvage native and “water-wise” plant sale: Visit the cash-and-carry sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. The sale features hard-to-find native flowers, small shrubs, trees, ferns, and rain-garden plants that are drought-tolerant, disease-resistant, and attract native birds and butterflies. Online ordering also is underway at www.nativeplantsalvage.org. Volunteers also are needed to help in advance and during the sale. More details at www.nativeplantsalvage.org.
Hunger Walk: This year, Interfaith Works is not coordinating the annual Crop Walk, a May fundraiser that has addressed hunger, so the South Sound Buddhist Peace Fellowship has organized a simple hunger walk starting at 3 p.m. to benefit Senior Services for South Sound’s Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen. Participants will start at Marathon Park on the west side of Capitol Lake, and walk around the lake. Information: http://bit.ly/hungerwalktc or www.ssbpf.net
Monday
Outspoken: An Evening of Outstanding Washington Women Poets: The Lacey Timberland Library will host an evening with Washington state's Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna and Olympia poets Dawn Pichón Barron and Emily Van Kley, who will read from their recent works and discussion appreciation of poetry from 7-8:30 p.m. Free; for adults and teens. Light refreshments will be served. The library is at 500 College St SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Monday & Tuesday
How to Raise Respectable Children: Psychologist and author Michael Thompson will speak from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N Shelton Springs Road, on different parenting styles and the right recipe for providing children with an internal foundation for moral behavior. Then Tuesday, he will host a Father's Breakfast and talk about the "Importance of Fathers in Children's Lives” from 7-8:30 a.m. at Mountain View Elementary School, 700 S. First St., Shelton. Admission to both events is free. Thompson is best known for the book (co-written with Dan Kindlon) “Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys,” which also was the basis for a PBS documentary.
Tuesday
Public hearing on boundary expansion for Chehalis River Surge Plain Natural Area: The state Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing on the proposed boundary expansion that would add 238 acres of habitat along sections of the lower mainstem of the Chehalis River, Elliot Slough and Van Winkle Creek to the protected area. A boundary change would not change land-use zoning, development code requirements, or any other restrictions on current or future landowners. Privately owned lands within the boundary would only become part of the natural area if DNR purchased them from a willing private seller at market value. The hearing runs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Montesano Timberland Library, 125 Main St., Montesano. Written comments also may be submitted to DNR, ATTN: Surge Plain NAP Boundary, PO Box 47014, Olympia, WA 98504, or emailed to AMPD@dnr.wa.gov, by 5 p.m. May 15. Information: https://www.dnr.wa.gov/managed-lands/natural-areas
Tuesday and Thursday
Open houses on wind energy project: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment as part of the development of an Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed wind energy project in Lewis and Thurston counties. The proposed Skookumchuck Wind Energy Project would consist of as many as 38 commercial wind turbines and associated infrastructure. Project organizers intend to submit a Habitat Conservation Plan in support of an Incidental Take Permit for the federally listed marbled murrelet and protected bald and golden eagles. Fish and Wildlife will host two open houses: from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the project and to submit written comments. Information: https://www.fws.gov/wafwo/ Written comments also may be submitted through June 4 to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, c/o Mark Ostwald, 510 Desmond Dr. SE, Suite 102, Lacey, WA 98503, or via email at wfwocomments@fws.gov with “Skookumchuck Wind” in the subject line.
Thursday
Worm composting workshop: WSU Thurston County Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter volunteer programs of Thurston County would like to invite you to attend a Worm Composting Workshop at 11 a.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free, and no pre-registration needed. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu
The 29th annual Rachel Carson Forum: The Master of Environmental Studies Student Association (MESA) at The Evergreen State College will host the annual forum from 3-9 p.m. with the theme of Art as Environmental Activism. Topics will include environmental harm and equity, pollution, habitat degradation, sustainability efforts, and energy production and consumption. The event will include workshops, activities and speakers, and will primarily take place on the campus’ Red Square and in Purce Hall. Free; parking is $3 on campus. Information: www.evergreen.edu/mes/rachel-carson-forum
Friday
Free screenings of “Food Chains”: The Olympia Food Co-op is hosting two screenings — one in English at 6:30 p.m. and one in Spanish at 8 p.m. — of this documentary on the impact large buyers of produce, such as fast food and supermarkets, have on farm workers and the overall agricultural system. The screenings will be at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: http://www.foodchainsfilm.com/ and www.olympiafood.coop
Saturday
Birding Trip at Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve: Bring your binoculars, scope and camera to Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve near Shelton from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and see shore birds and more. This property was conserved by Capitol Land Trust in 2010 and is comprised of 125 acres bordered by Cranberry and Deer creeks and sits at the head of Oakland Bay. The Black Hills Audubon Society will guide participants in locating and identifying birds on the property. To RSVP, go to https://capitollandtrust.org/birding-trip-at-twin-rivers-ranch-preserve/
