Health alert remains in effect at Summit Lake due to toxic algae bloom

A health alert remains in effect for Olympia's Summit Lake due to a toxic algae bloom.
Thurston County Health Department said Thursday test results showed the algae bloom is producing high levels of the toxin Anatoxin-a, more than double the level for health concern.
More sampling will be done next week. The health alert will remain in effect until samples are within safe levels for two consecutive weeks.
Many residents around Summit Lake depend on the lake for drinking water. The health department advises they should not drink lake water or use lake water for household use until tests show it is safe.
Even homes with disinfection and treatment systems should take precautions because most water treatment systems do not remove or deactivate algae toxin, according to the health department.
Also on Thursday, a resident reported an algae bloom in Hewitt Lake. County staff sent a sample to a lab for testing.
People, pets and livestock should avoid contact with water where algae blooms are present and any fish caught there should be released.
Comments