A jogger passes the electronic event sign next to the Rainier City Hall on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A major water line break earlier in the day shut down the flow for the city's water customers. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Boil water notice lifted in Rainier following water main break

By Abby Spegman

May 04, 2018 10:09 AM

The city of Rainier has lifted a boil water notice issued after a water main break Wednesday left the city without water for several hours.

After the lines were repaired, the city issued the boil water notice as a precaution due to a lack of water pressure. 

Thurston County officials tested water samples taken after the repairs and confirmed the boil water notice can be lifted, according to the city. 

Officials say users should run all taps for five minutes to flush the service line and remove any air that may have entered the system.

"We're up to full capacity, our reservoirs are running and everything is good to go," City Administrator Charmayne Garrison said Friday morning.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman 

