Effort to overturn Tumwater's ban on fireworks officially fails

An effort to overturn Tumwater’s ban on fireworks has officially failed.
The Thurston County Canvassing Board on Friday certified results from the April 24 special election. The only question on the ballot was whether to permit the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks around the Fourth of July.
According to the certified results, 63.5 percent voted to keep the ban while 36.5 percent voted to overturn it, with 33.3 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
Tumwater voters narrowly approved the ban less than two years ago.
