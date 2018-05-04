It’s time to submit your group’s information for 2018 Sourcebook

It's time once again to send in your entries for the community resource list to be included in The Olympian's 2018 Sourcebook, set to be published in mid June.
Sourcebook is a yearly publication that serves as a guide to the communities and services in Thurston County. It provides information that visitors and newcomers, as well as lifelong residents, find helpful about government, schools, parks, utilities, entertainment offerings, nonprofit groups, clubs and much more. The guide is distributed with the newspaper, and can be picked up at places such as the Capitol Campus’ visitors center.
If you have a nonprofit group or organization that you would like to have listed in Sourcebook, email your information to news@theolympian.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 18.
Please feel free to share this information with others who might want their groups listed.
Here is the information we need:
- Name of your organization, club or group;
- A brief description of your group;
- Your regular meeting times and places, if you have them;
- The best ways to reach your group, whether it be phone number, email address, website, or social media page.
If you have questions regarding the resource listing or stories within Sourcebook, call 360-754-5420 or email news@theolympian.com.
