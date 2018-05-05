Monthlong construction project on State Avenue starts Monday

Starting Monday, crews will replace the sidewalk on the south side of State Avenue in downtown Olympia between Washington Street and Capitol Way.
During construction, which is expected to last four to five weeks, the sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians and no parking will be allowed on that part of State Avenue.
Area businesses will remain open during construction. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and traffic delays. Flaggers will direct drivers and pedestrians through the area when necessary.
