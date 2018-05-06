Dog survives fire in Lacey

A dog was rescued Friday morning after a home caught fire in Lacey, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
No other injuries were reported.
About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Lacey fire was dispatched to a residential fire in the area of 19th Avenue Southeast and Hanover Drive Southeast.
Fire crews knocked down and extinguished the blaze, but fire hoses stretched across 19th Avenue temporarily blocked traffic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Olympia and East Olympia fire departments provided assistance during the blaze.
