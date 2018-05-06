This waterfront project in Olympia moves on after hearing examiner dismisses appeal

Westman Mill, a mixed-use development that has been pitched for Port of Olympia property near East Bay, can move forward after the city's hearing examiner dismissed a project-related appeal.
Olympia Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir issued his ruling last Friday.
Westman Mill, also known as the Eastbay Flats and Townhomes development, consists of three buildings with 86 residential units and 8,500 square feet of commercial space. The project was pitched by the well-known Olympia developer Walker John on land he is leasing from the port at 510 State Ave.
The land sat unused for years until the port cleaned it up last fall.
Westman Mill was submitted to the city in February. The project later received land-use approval and a determination of non-significance with regard to the state Environmental Policy Act.
A group called Olympia Urban Waters League appealed both city decisions. One point of contention: the Moxlie Creek culvert outfall at East Bay should be recognized as a critical area under Olympia's critical areas ordinance.
The group argues that the outfall constitutes a "stream" and should be subject to critical areas review and a 250-foot buffer. Westman Mill has been pitched for a location 250 feet west of this location.
Moxlie Creek isn't visible in downtown Olympia because it runs underneath city streets before emptying into East Bay.
Despite the argument, Scheibmeir wasn't swayed.
"The culvert conveying the waters of Moxlie Creek to the outfall into East Bay is not a 'stream' as defined by the city's critical areas ordinance," he wrote in his ruling. "The city has therefore complied with the requirements of its critical areas ordinance, including stream buffers."
The hearing examiner's decision can be appealed to Thurston County Superior Court.
