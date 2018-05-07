Jack L. Potter
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

May 07, 2018 09:10 AM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Age: 60

Description: White, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 1 sex offender.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: Convicted at age 54 for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

