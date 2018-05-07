Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Jack L. Potter
Age: 60
Description: White, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Convicted at age 54 for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.
