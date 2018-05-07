Fire scorches brush west of Littlerock, excavator destroyed

A fire that began as a slash pile grew into a much larger blaze after it was sparked by hydraulic fluid, a spokeswoman for the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority said Monday.
About 1 p.m. Sunday, West Thurston was dispatched to the 13000 block of Marksman Street Southwest, near Bordeaux Road, west of Littlerock.
Someone had been burning debris, then a nearby excavator blew a hydraulic hose, Capt. Lanette Dyer said. Hydraulic fluid is flammable and that caused the fire to spread, eventually growing to a quarter acre blaze, she said.
The excavator was destroyed in the fire.
West Thurston Fire received assistance from Black Lake/McLane Fire Department.
The fire was eventually turned over to the state Department of Natural Resources, Dyer said.
