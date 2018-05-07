Suspect flees police at more than 100 mph in Yelm

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of eluding police, a felony, after he fled through a residential area of Yelm at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Sunday night.
The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Charging documents give the following account:
A Yelm police officer observed the man's vehicle with an unlit brake light and also watched as the man failed to use a turn signal.
The officer was about to pull the man over in the area of Van Trump Avenue Northeast and Second Street Northeast when "he immediately accelerated northbound on Second Street Northeast."
A pursuit ensued, involving several streets in the area.
"When the vehicle passed Northwest Queensview Court, it exceeded 100 mph in a residential zone marked at 25 mph," the officer wrote.
The suspect's vehicle eventually was halted by a dead-end road. He then fled on foot, wearing a white jacket and white pants. Officers finally found the coat and the suspect in a canal.
"The man was soaking wet and shaking violently," the officer wrote. "I informed dispatch to have the fire department respond for an evaluation."
Although shaking, the suspect later told the officer that he uses meth and was starting to experience withdrawal symptoms.
The fire department arrived and cleared the man for custody.
Comments