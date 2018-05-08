Deaths for May 8

Baze, Julie A., 70, Shelton, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Clark, Albert Edward, 70, Lacey, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Giusti, Raymond William, 88, Shelton, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hein, Beverly Jean, 75, Olympia, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Lopez-Raymundo, Sebastian, 62, Shelton, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Port Townsend. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Parker, Jeffrey T., 46, Rochester, died Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sherr, Stanley I., 83, Lacey, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Vickers, Mary Eileen, 100, Olympia, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Olympics West Retirement Inn, Tumwater. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
