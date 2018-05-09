Restaurant inspections for May 9

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Evergreen Valley Grocery
9347 Yelm Highway SE
May 3: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food probe thermometer in disrepair, button securing battery missing and low battery when pushed in. Provide replacement. No bleach detected in counter wipes bucket, change sanitize solution to maintain clean sanitizer water, 50 to 200 ppm bleach. If in doubt, use test strips.
Hotel RL
2300 Evergreen Park Drive
May 3: 70 red; 13 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer 200 ppm. Ware washer 100 ppm. Two food worker cards expired and two missing. Obtain and provide copies to inspector via email within two weeks. Raw chicken being cut on produce cutting board, raw chicken bits on counter, surface not cleaned after use. Food surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized after preparing raw animal protein products. Glass jars with topping and granola uncovered on bottom shelf of two-door upright reach in. Foods stored in a refrigerator must be covered to prevent possible cross contamination. Area behind cold hold drawer very dirty, used rag and food particles/scraps behind drawer. Water dripping from drawer housing. Non-food contact surfaces must be properly cleaned and maintained. Deli slicer observed soiled and with meat/food residue still adhered after cleaning. Food contact surfaces (deli slicers specifically) must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours while in use or after using for raw product. Cooked potatoes on cook line at 91 degrees. PHFs must be maintained at 135 degrees or above unless using times as a control. Product voluntarily discarded. Raw chicken and beef stored next to ready-to-eat foods. Pork, raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food. Raw animal products must be stored in a way that prevents cross contamination of RTE foods. Improper cooling. Two-inch pans of chowder cooling stacked on top of one another. Cooling must be done using an approved method and cannot be covered until foods reach 41 degrees or below. Multiple PHFs stored above 41 degrees in cook line prep top unit. PHFs must be stored at 41 degrees or below.
Evergreen Valley Espresso
9347 Yelm Highway SE
May 3: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Unopened gallon of milk in under counter reach-in 42 degrees. Turn down thermostat, needs to be 41 degrees or below Counter wipes bucket solution, no QAC detected. Provide clean sanitizing solution for counter wipes, nozzles of espresso unit wipes for storage of cloth in between uses. No ice, water turbid for stirring spoon container for storage of stirring spoons between use. Correction: Provide ice as needed for water in stirring spoon container used to hold spoons between uses.
Cafe Elite
706 Yelm Ave. E
May 1: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Three of six food worker cards on bulletin board expired. Nozzles, stirring spoon in bottom of hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sinks are for hand-washing only. No sanitizer detected on nozzle wipe cloth, 100 to 200 ppm in counter wipes bucket.
Herfy’s Burger
315 Cooper Point Road NW
April 27: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Raw beef patties stored above ready-to-eat foods in prep area under counter reach-in. Raw fish stored over cooked chicken breast in same area. Correction: Raw products moved below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Ziploc bags with frozen product in freezer showing signs of wear. Surfaces must be smooth durable and easily cleanable. Single use items (Ziploc bags) cannot be used more than once.
Olympia Food Co-op
921 Rogers St. NW
April 20: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: More than four food worker cards expired. All employees must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain valid cards and provide copies to inspector within two weeks of inspection. Contact information provided. Raw ground beef stored above non-intact muscle cuts of beef and pork in raw meat cooler. Raw animal proteins must be stored in a way that prevents cross contamination between species (according to cooking temperatures). Corrected: Raw ground beef moved below pork and beef products. Multiple food items being maintained warmer than 41 degrees. Grocery produce case with spicy salad mix and baby spinach (cut and ready-to-eat) at 44 degrees and 43 degrees. Grab-and-go cold case items, ginger chicken at 43 degrees. Produce walk-in products (cucumbers) at 47 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Correction: Decrease volume of ready-to-eat greens in plastic bins as well as number of organic salad mixes to allow adequate air flow and temperature regulation. Large produce box observed blocking fan in produce walk-in, remove to facilitate proper temperatures of 41 degrees or below. No cheese prep occurring at time of inspection.
Village Mart Cooper Point
3210 Cooper Point Road NW
April 20: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Hand-washing sink completely blocked with cardboard boxes and beverage containers. Not stocked with paper towels or soap. Correction: Remove boxes and stock sinks. No thermometer available. Correction: Obtain thermometer and use to verify temperatures. Acetone nail polish remover, alcohol and assorted chemicals stored on food prep surface. Correction: Move chemicals to approved location. Chlorine test strips not available. Correction: Obtain and use test strips. Note: Per employee, hot case foot items available sporadically but primarily in the mornings. Due to repeat red item violation, a re-inspection will be required.
