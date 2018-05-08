A cruise ship is coming to Olympia this week

Silver Explorer, a ship that sails for a cruise line called Silversea, is set to visit Olympia this Friday, according to the Port of Olympia.
The ship, which sails with 144 passengers and 118 crew, is expected to anchor between Boston Harbor and Olympia on May 11 and then again on May 16, the port said.
During the ship's visit, in which the ship will be anchored for 12-15 hours, passengers will be transported by small boats to the port's Port Plaza dock. From there, they will take part in excursions to Mima Mounds and Mount Rainier.
After the Silver Explorer comes and goes, the next ship that calls on Olympia plans to dock at the Port Plaza this fall. That ship is part of American Cruise Lines, which announced last spring that it's coming to the area.
The ship, American Constellation, is expected to stop in Olympia as part of an 11-day Grand Puget Sound tour that will begin and end in Seattle, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut-based company told The Olympian last May. The ship will berth at the Port Plaza dock between September and November 2018.
A spokeswoman for the port could not immediately be reached.
