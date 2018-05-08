A construction site was burglarized in Lacey. Do you know the person who did it?

Lacey police are asking for the public's help after a construction site was burglarized Monday.
The suspect, or suspects, entered the site at 3105 Marvin Road NE and stole a truck and tools, including a portable generator, two die grinders and a portable laser.
They also stole several thousand rolls of fire alarm wire, according to Lacey police.
The truck and fire alarm wire were later found in Auburn.
Anyone with information is asked to South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
