What’s Happening for May 10

Thursday
Worm composting workshop: WSU Thurston County Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter volunteer programs of Thurston County invites you to attend a worm composting workshop at 11 a.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free, and no registration needed. Information: thurston.wsu.edu.
The 29th annual Rachel Carson Forum: The Master of Environmental Studies Student Association at The Evergreen State College will host the annual forum from 3-9 p.m. with the theme of “Art as Environmental Activism.” Topics will include environmental harm and equity, pollution, habitat degradation, sustainability efforts, and energy production and consumption. The event will include workshops, activities and speakers, and will primarily take place on the campus’ Red Square and in Purce Hall. Free; parking is $3 on campus. Information: evergreen.edu/mes/rachel-carson-forum.
Open house on wind energy project: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment as part of the development of an environmental impact statement for a proposed wind energy project in Lewis and Thurston counties. The proposed Skookumchuck Wind Energy Project would consist of as many as 38 commercial wind turbines and associated infrastructure. Project organizers intend to submit a conservation plan in support of the population of marbled murrelets, and bald and golden eagles. Fish and Wildlife will host ab open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the project and to submit written comments. Information: fws.gov/wafwo. Submit written comments through June 4 to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, c/o Mark Ostwald, 510 Desmond Drive SE, Suite 102, Lacey, WA 98503, or via email at wfwocomments@fws.gov with “Skookumchuck Wind” in the subject line.
South Puget Sound Community College Career Day: The 30th event bringing more than 60 employers and potential employees together will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at the SPSCC Olympia campus. Attendees can use the Career Day app, new this year, to connect with employers before and after the event. Free. Job hunters are encouraged to dress professionally for possible on-the-spot interviews and to bring several copies of their resumes. Information: spscc.edu/students/career-services
Friday
Free screenings of ‘Food Chains’: The Olympia Food Co-op is hosting two screenings — one in English at 6:30 p.m. and one in Spanish at 8 p.m. — of this documentary on the effect of large buyers of produce, including fast food and supermarket chains, on farm workers and the agricultural system. Screenings will be at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: foodchainsfilm.com and olympiafood.coop.
Saturday
Birding trip at Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve: Bring your binoculars, scope and camera to Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve near Shelton from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and see shore birds. This property was conserved by Capitol Land Trust in 2010 and is made up of 125 acres bordered by Cranberry and Deer creeks and sits at the head of Oakland Bay. The Black Hills Audubon Society will guide participants in locating and identifying birds on the property. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/2IeAncT.
Saturday & Sunday
Olympia Wooden Boat Fair: This fair is at Percival Landing Park in downtown Olympia from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wooden boats, including power, sail, row boats, dinghies, kayaks and canoes, will be on display. South Sound artisans will display their handcrafted and nautical items, and you can visit the children’s boat-building booth from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last. Admission is free. Information: olywoodenboat.org or association@olywoodenboat.org.
Sunday
Olympia Flute Choir Mother’s Day concert: The Olympia Flute Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, which has distinctive acoustics that elevate the sounds of flutes into the ether. Free. Information: facebook.com/olyflutes.
Monday
South Puget Sound Community College Student Art Exhibition: The exhibition features work from studio art classes during the 2017-18 school year, selected by SPSCC art faculty. Works include ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, digital photography, mixed-media, 2D and 3D design exercises, and sculpture. A continuous slide show of additional work also is included. This exhibition will run through June 14. A free opening reception is 6-8 p.m. in the gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. week days. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Book talk on Hiking Washington’s Fire Lookouts: Browser’s Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way, Olympia, will host author Amber Casali of Seattle at 7 p.m. Casali’s new book, “Hiking Washington's Fire Lookouts,” describes the dramatic views of distant ridgelines and the history lessons offered by the state’s fire lookouts, as well as the interesting people who have made the isolated lookouts their temporary summer homes to serve as stewards of the forests below. Free. Information: www.browsersolympia.com/event/amber-casali-hiking-washingtons-fire-lookouts
Wednesday
Tumwater Farmers Market: The Tumwater Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. The market accepts EBT/SNAP through its Market Match Program; all token purchases will be doubled by the market through a sponsorship from Kaiser Permanente. Stop by the market information booth to get more information or obtain market coins. Information: tumwaterfarmersmarket.org
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Mike Bay, TVW’s vice president for programming, will talk about the cable station, its government coverage and its other programming from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. Information: Contact Gretchen Borck at borckgretchen@gmail.com or 509-660-0220.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
