What’s Happening for May 11

Friday
Free screenings of ‘Food Chains’: The Olympia Food Co-op is hosting two screenings — one in English at 6:30 p.m. and one in Spanish at 8 p.m. — of this documentary on the impact large buyers of produce, including fast food and supermarket chains, have on farm workers and the agricultural system. Screenings will be at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: foodchainsfilm.com and olympiafood.coop.
Saturday
Birding trip at Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve: Bring your binoculars, scope and camera to Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve near Shelton from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and see shore birds. This property was conserved by Capitol Land Trust in 2010 and is made up of 125 acres bordered by Cranberry and Deer creeks and sits at the head of Oakland Bay. The Black Hills Audubon Society will guide participants in locating and identifying birds on the property. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/2IeAncT.
Saturday & Sunday
Olympia Wooden Boat Fair: This fair is at Percival Landing Park in downtown Olympia from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wooden boats, including power, sail, row boats, dinghies, kayaks and canoes, will be on display. South Sound artisans will display their handcrafted and nautical items, and you can visit the children’s boat-building booth from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last. Admission is free. Information: olywoodenboat.org or association@olywoodenboat.org.
Sunday
Olympia Flute Choir Mother’s Day concert: The Olympia Flute Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, which has distinctive acoustics that elevate the sounds of flutes into the ether. Free. Information: facebook.com/olyflutes.
Monday
South Puget Sound Community College Student Art Exhibition: The exhibition features work from studio art classes during the 2017-18 school year, selected by SPSCC art faculty. Works include ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, digital photography, mixed-media, 2D and 3D design exercises, and sculpture. A continuous slide show of additional work also is included. This exhibition will run through June 14. A free opening reception is 6-8 p.m. in the gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. week days. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Book talk on Hiking Washington’s Fire Lookouts: Browser’s Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way, Olympia, will host author Amber Casali of Seattle at 7 p.m. Casali’s new book, “Hiking Washington's Fire Lookouts,” describes the dramatic views of distant ridgelines and the history lessons offered by the state’s fire lookouts, as well as the interesting people who have made the isolated lookouts their temporary summer homes to serve as stewards of the forests below. Free. Information: www.browsersolympia.com/event/amber-casali-hiking-washingtons-fire-lookouts
Wednesday
Tumwater Farmers Market: The Tumwater Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. The market accepts EBT/SNAP through its Market Match Program; all token purchases will be doubled by the market through a sponsorship from Kaiser Permanente. Stop by the market information booth to get more information or obtain market coins. Information: tumwaterfarmersmarket.org
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Mike Bay, TVW’s vice president for programming, will talk about the cable station, its government coverage and its other programming from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. Information: Contact Gretchen Borck at borckgretchen@gmail.com or 509-660-0220.
Johnston Ridge Observatory opens for the season: The visitor center at the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October. The observatory is part of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest off of the Spirit Lake Highway. Information: 360-449-7800
Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” is a personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities stronger and healthier. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. Free.
History Talk Series presents “Meet Leopold Schmidt:” Although the founder of the Olympia Brewing Company, Leopold Schmidt, passed away in 1914, attendees of this History Talk at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater, will have a chance to meet the man when actor Christopher Valcho presents a living history interpretation in character as Leopold, sharing personal stories about Leopold’s life, family, brewery, and community. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Heritage Month History in Motion Happy Hour: The Olympia Heritage Commission is marking the month by looking at how Olympians have gotten from A to B for centuries. At the History in Motion Happy House, join fellow Olympia history fans for a trivia night featuring a mix of transportation-related questions. Hosted by the Washington State Historical Society and Washington State Archives. The fun begins at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/169254000452220/
