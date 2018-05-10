Sheriff's Office to announce developments in the case of Lindsey Baum, missing since 2009

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Thursday to announce recent developments in the case of Lindsey Baum, who went missing in 2009.





Lindsey was 10 years old when she disappeared on June 26, 2009 while walking the half-mile home from a friend's house in McCleary.

Authorities identified people of interest over the years but there were no major leads or arrests.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The case gained national attention and was featured on the cover of People magazine and on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009. Later a $35,000 reward was offered for any information that helped police find Lindsey.

Thursday's press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the McCleary Community Center.