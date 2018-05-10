A tractor-trailer displays a photo of McCleary's Lindsey Baum, who was 10 years old when she went missing in June 2009.
A tractor-trailer displays a photo of McCleary's Lindsey Baum, who was 10 years old when she went missing in June 2009. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo
Sheriff's Office to announce developments in the case of Lindsey Baum, missing since 2009

By Abby Spegman

May 10, 2018 09:37 AM

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Thursday to announce recent developments in the case of Lindsey Baum, who went missing in 2009.

Lindsey was 10 years old when she disappeared on June 26, 2009 while walking the half-mile home from a friend's house in McCleary.

Authorities identified people of interest over the years but there were no major leads or arrests.

The case gained national attention and was featured on the cover of People magazine and on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009. Later a $35,000 reward was offered for any information that helped police find Lindsey.

Thursday's press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the McCleary Community Center.

