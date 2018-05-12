What’s Happening for May 12

Saturday
Birding trip at Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve: Bring your binoculars, scope and camera to Twin Rivers Ranch Preserve near Shelton from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and see shore birds. This property was preserved by Capitol Land Trust in 2010 and is made up of 125 acres bordered by Cranberry and Deer creeks and sits at the head of Oakland Bay. The Black Hills Audubon Society will guide participants in finding and identifying birds on the property. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/2IeAncT.
Saturday & Sunday
Olympia Wooden Boat Fair: This fair is at Percival Landing Park in downtown Olympia from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wooden boats, including power, sail, row boats, dinghies, kayaks and canoes, will be on display. South Sound artisans will display their handcrafted and nautical items, and you can visit the children’s boat-building booth from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last. Admission is free. Information: olywoodenboat.org or association@olywoodenboat.org.
Sunday
Olympia Flute Choir Mother’s Day concert: The Olympia Flute Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, which has distinctive acoustics that elevate the sounds of flutes into the ether. Free. Information: facebook.com/olyflutes.
Monday
South Puget Sound Community College Student Art Exhibition: The exhibition features work from studio art classes during the 2017-18 school year, selected by SPSCC art faculty. Works include ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, digital photography, mixed-media, 2D and 3D design exercises, and sculpture. A continuous slide show of additional work also is included. This exhibition runs through June 14. A free opening reception is 6-8 p.m. in the gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Book talk on Hiking Washington’s Fire Lookouts: Browser’s Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way, Olympia, will host author Amber Casali of Seattle at 7 p.m. Casali’s new book, “Hiking Washington's Fire Lookouts,” describes the dramatic views of distant ridges and the history lessons offered by the state’s fire lookouts, and the interesting people who have made the isolated lookouts their temporary summer homes to serve as stewards of the forests below. Free. Information: bit.ly/2rA0e4S.
Wednesday
Tumwater Farmers Market: The Tumwater Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. The market accepts EBT/SNAP through its Market Match Program; all token purchases will be doubled by the market through a sponsorship from Kaiser Permanente. Stop by the market information booth to get more information or for market coins. Information: tumwaterfarmersmarket.org.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Mike Bay, TVW’s vice president for programming, will talk about the cable station, its government coverage and other programming from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. Information: Gretchen Borck at borckgretchen@gmail.com or 509-660-0220.
Johnston Ridge Observatory opens for the season: The observatory at the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October. The observatory is part of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest off of the Spirit Lake Highway. Information: 360-449-7800
Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” is a personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities stronger and healthier. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. Free.
History Talk Series presents “Meet Leopold Schmidt:” The founder of the Olympia Brewing Company, Leopold Schmidt, died in 1914, but attendees of this noon talk at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater, will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the man. Actor Christopher Valcho will present a living history interpretation in character as Leopold, sharing personal stories about Leopold’s life, family, brewery and community. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Heritage Month History in Motion Happy Hour: The Olympia Heritage Commission is marking the month by looking at how Olympians have gotten from A to B for centuries. At the History in Motion Happy House, join fellow Olympia history fans for a trivia night featuring a mix of transportation-related questions. Hosted by the Washington State Historical Society and Washington State Archives. The fun begins at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Information: facebook.com/events/169254000452220.
SPSCC Artist & Lecture Series with Kip Fullbeck: Professor Fulbeck will close out the 2017-18 Artist & Lecture Series season with a lecture on multiracial identities at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Fulbeck, a pioneering artist, spoken work performer, and filmmaker, received the University of California at Santa Barbara’s Distinguished Teaching Award. He also created The Hapa Project, which was awarded the inaugural Loving Prize at the Mixed Roots Film and Literary Festival. Tickets are $10 through the box office at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, washingtoncenter.org.
Friday
Author Visit with Michelle Tea: A queer countercultural icon, Tea will discuss her book “Against Memoir” in which she opens up about all things artistic, romantic, and neurotic in a collection of essays. The events runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Free; intended for adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Bridging Our Divide community dialogue: Bridging Our Divide is hosting a gathering from 7-9 p.m. at the Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, aimed at addressing the growing ideological and political divisions in the United States. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short presentation by Bridging Our Divide staff, small-group dialogue activities, followed by food and mingling. Free. Registration is recommended since space is limited. Information: www.bridgingourdivide.org/event-signup/
