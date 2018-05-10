Mark your calendar – this rock artist is coming to Olympia for 1 night this summer

The two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One," is coming to Olympia for one night this summer.
Melissa Etheridge, who has been a rock sensation since 1988, will be at the The Washington Center for Performing Arts on July 17. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on May 22.
Members of the Center will have access to tickets beginning May 15 as part of an exclusive offer. To become a member and gain early access, donations can be made in person, online at the Center's website, or by calling 360-753-8585.
