Rally expected to bring more than 1,500 people to Olympia

A rally and march scheduled for Monday afternoon could draw more than 1,500 people to Olympia, according to the Washington Department of Enterprise Services.
Organizers of the Poor People's Campaign rally and march expect large crowds for the event on the Capitol Campus, which begins at 2 p.m. with a rally on the northern steps of the Legislative Building.
Participants will then march downtown to Sylvester Park at about 3:30 p.m.
Traffic and parking on the west Capitol Campus and Capitol Way South will be impacted, a release says. Crews will temporarily close the North Parking Diagonal during the event.
Several smaller rallies, which could draw anywhere from 100-500 people, will be held the following five Mondays — May 21, May 28, June 4, June 11 and June 18 — on the northern steps.
The Poor People's Campaign began in 1968 with a march on Washington D.C. Participants were seeking economic justice for the poor. The event was organized by Martin Luther King Jr.
Comments