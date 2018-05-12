Suspect held on $1 million bail in most recent Lewis County meth bust

The driver of a truck law enforcement says was filled with more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine near Napavine Wednesday has been ordered held on $1 million bail.
Antonio D. Beltran-Villanueva, 25, of Portland, Oregon, appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday and was formally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Judge James Lawler ordered the bail and set Beltran-Villanueva’s next court appearance for May 17.
Beltran-Villanueva was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation by the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, Oregon law enforcement and Homeland Security investigations.
According to a news release and court documents, a detective learned that the suspect would be driving north on Interstate 5 with more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine.
Officers stopped the green Chevrolet truck with Oregon license plates near Napavine. The driver, Beltran-Villanueva, did not have a valid driver’s license. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Van Wyck and K9 partner Axel, who is trained to detect narcotics, responded and Axel alerted to the presence of drugs.
Beltran-Villanueva was reportedly cooperative and allowed officers to search the truck. They found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine.
This is the third major meth bust in the past few weeks.
On April 26, JNET officers stopped a semi truck traveling through Lewis County on I-5 and found 126 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of Oxycodone pills. Two suspect497s – Carlos Alejandro Luna-Rodriguez, 22, of Mexicali, Mexico and Bernardo Olivas-Leyva, 62, of Fontana, California – were arrested and charged with felony drug crimes.
Olivas-Leyva is scheduled to go to trial in June. Luna-Rodriguez' arraignment is scheduled for June 14.
Then, on May 3, JNET contacted three occupants of two vehicles at a parking lot off I-5 in Chehalis, eventually seizing 23 pounds of methamphetamine and more than two pounds of heroin.
In that case, Juan Fernando Campos-Campos, 29, of Vancouver, Washington, Manuel Rojas-Valdez, 22, of Rialto, California, and Jose Luis Felix-Gonzalez, 52, of Stone Park, Illinois, were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
On Thursday, all three suspects in that case pleaded not guilty in Lewis County Superior Court. At their joint arraignment, defense attorney Don Blair, representing Felix-Gonzalez, entered a plea on behalf of his client, advising the man not to speak at all.
“I’ve instructed him not to say anything,” Blair said. “I have my reasons.”
Blair raised concerns about how the investigation is being handled, noting that he has only received reports on the three men’s arrests from local law enforcement officers. Federal officers participating in the investigation have refused to provide their own accounts, he said.
Blair said he has reason to believe there was a fourth subject in the parking lot that day, who was neither arrested nor mentioned in any official report of the arrest.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joel DeFazio said he would look into the issue.
All six suspects from the two earlier busts are currently in custody in the Lewis County Jail pending future hearings.
