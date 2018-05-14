What’s Happening for May 14

Monday
South Puget Sound Community College Student Art Exhibition: The exhibition features work from studio art classes during the 2017-18 school year, selected by SPSCC art faculty. Works include ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, digital photography, mixed-media, 2D and 3D design exercises, and sculpture. A continuous slide show of additional work also is included. This exhibition runs through June 14. A free opening reception is 6-8 p.m. in the gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Book talk on Hiking Washington’s Fire Lookouts: Browser’s Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way, Olympia, will host author Amber Casali of Seattle at 7 p.m. Casali’s new book, “Hiking Washington's Fire Lookouts,” describes the dramatic views of distant ridges and the history lessons offered by the state’s fire lookouts, and the interesting people who have made the isolated lookouts their temporary summer homes to serve as stewards of the forests below. Free. Information: bit.ly/2rA0e4S.
Wednesday
Tumwater Farmers Market: The Tumwater Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. The market accepts EBT/SNAP through its Market Match Program; all token purchases will be doubled by the market through a sponsorship from Kaiser Permanente. Stop by the market information booth to get more information or for market coins. Information: tumwaterfarmersmarket.org.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Mike Bay, TVW’s vice president for programming, will talk about the cable station, its government coverage and other programming from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. Information: Gretchen Borck at borckgretchen@gmail.com or 509-660-0220.
Johnston Ridge Observatory opens for the season: The observatory at the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October. The observatory is part of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest off of the Spirit Lake Highway. Information: 360-449-7800
Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” is a personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities stronger and healthier. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. Free.
History Talk Series presents “Meet Leopold Schmidt:” The founder of the Olympia Brewing Company, Leopold Schmidt, died in 1914, but attendees of this noon talk at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater, will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the man. Actor Christopher Valcho will present a living history interpretation in character as Leopold, sharing personal stories about Leopold’s life, family, brewery and community. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Heritage Month History in Motion Happy Hour: The Olympia Heritage Commission is marking the month by looking at how Olympians have gotten from A to B for centuries. At the History in Motion Happy House, join fellow Olympia history fans for a trivia night featuring a mix of transportation-related questions. Hosted by the Washington State Historical Society and Washington State Archives. The fun begins at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Information: facebook.com/events/169254000452220.
SPSCC Artist & Lecture Series with Kip Fullbeck: Professor Fulbeck will close out the 2017-18 Artist & Lecture Series season with a lecture on multiracial identities at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Fulbeck, a pioneering artist, spoken work performer, and filmmaker, received the University of California at Santa Barbara’s Distinguished Teaching Award. He also created The Hapa Project, which was awarded the inaugural Loving Prize at the Mixed Roots Film and Literary Festival. Tickets are $10 through the box office at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, washingtoncenter.org.
Bike to Work Day: From 7 to 9 a.m., six Bike Commuter Stations with free coffee and treats will be set up for people biking to work that morning. Bike Station locations can be found at https://bcc.intercitytransit.com/events/2018-5-17. And through the end of May, participate in the 2018 Bicycle Commuter Challenge. Sign up, log your rides and win prizes. To sign up, visit https://bcc.intercitytransit.com/
Friday
Author Visit with Michelle Tea: A queer countercultural icon, Tea will discuss her book “Against Memoir” in which she opens up about all things artistic, romantic, and neurotic in a collection of essays. The events runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Free; intended for adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Bridging Our Divide community dialogue: Bridging Our Divide is hosting a gathering from 7-9 p.m. at the Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, aimed at addressing the growing ideological and political divisions in the United States. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short presentation by Bridging Our Divide staff, small-group dialogue activities, followed by food and mingling. Free. Registration is recommended since space is limited. Information: www.bridgingourdivide.org/event-signup/
Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting: The meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quileute Tribal Council west wing, 90 Main St., La Push. The council will hear updates from the Ocean Acidification Sentinel Site Working Group as well as a Sanctuary Condition Report. The meeting is open to the public, with public comment periods at 11:45 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. Information: contact Chris Butler-Minor at chris.butlerminor@noaa.gov or visit the Advisory Council website http://olympiccoast.noaa.gov/involved/sac/sac_welcome.html where a draft meeting agenda will be posted.
Saturday
‘It’s a Blast’ at Mount St. Helens: This May marks the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. The “It’s a Blast” celebration on Saturday at Johnston Ridge Observatory will offer family activities about volcanoes, hands-on geology, and local animal identification. Enjoy complementary cookies and a hot beverage during the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 360-449-7800.
“Waves of Perfection” fundraiser for tribal museum: The Squaxin Island Tribe — the owner-operators of Little Creek Casino Resort — invites guests to attend their annual “Waves of Perfection” fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Skookum Creek Event Center, 91 W. State Route 108, Shelton. Chefs have paired desserts, fresh seafood, handmade cheeses and other dishes with dozens of wines. Seminars from a master sommelier and more tastings will be offered, including samplings of champagne, sparkling wine, Italian wine, French wine and Riesling. Proceeds will fund programming at the Squaxin Island Museum, Library and Research Center. Tickets for the event start at $65. A resort package including overnight accommodations and two event tickets is available for $225. Information: 800-667-7711.
“Great Plants at Great Prices” Plant Sale: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is conducting it annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive SW in west Olympia. In addition to plants, the sale offers plant supports/stakes, compost sifters, cedar planters, and upcycled decorative yard art. Proceeds go toward continued support of Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Information: 360-867-2163 or http://www.mgftc.org/2018/04/master-gardener-foundationthurston-county-plant-sale-may-20-9am-to-4pm/
Armed Forces Day celebration: Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates to the public for the base’s annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park on JBLM - McChord Field. The event includes a volksmarch (which begins at 9 a.m.), sports events, carnival rides, military history, vehicle displays, live entertainment, a climbing wall, and food and vendors. Guests without an installation access pass should enter JBLM McChord Field through the North gate at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and 112th Street. Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance; passengers age 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID. Information: www.jblmmwr.com or www.jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday/
Saturday & Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: This annual free family festival is at Saint Martin’s University Campus, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include two stages of entertainment, arts & crafts, food and commercial vendors, pony rides, circus train, inflatables, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, car show, lip sync battle (2 p.m. Sunday). Information: www.laceyspringfunfair.com, 360-481-4393 or info@laceyspringfunfair.com. Don’t want to deal with parking? Hop on a free shuttle at the South Sound Center near Sears.
Sunday
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Glass Fusing fundraiser runs from 4-6 p.m. $35 per person includes snacks and drinks. Create a sun catcher, coaster or several pieces of jewelry. Funds raised support Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. To reserve a spot, email lesliegoldstein@comcast.net. Location provided upon reservation.
RADCO “On Behalf of Mothers” performance: The Random Acts of Dance Collective presents a special concert from 5-6 p.m. at the Motion In Balance Studio, 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 203-A, Olympia. In an informal setting, eight RADCO choreographers present new works of dance, spoken word, and improvisation exploring the many facets of motherhood including mother earth and the mothering of children, of self, and of creativity. $10 suggested donation.
