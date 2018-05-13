Sunday's Olympia area weather didn't set a record, but it was still warm. Expect more of the same Monday.

Sunday's warm weather didn't set a new record for the Olympia area, but residents can expect similar conditions Monday before the weather cools a bit for the remainder of the week.
But the sunny skies did encourage many to get outdoors. The Olympia Wooden Boat Fair was a popular destination, generating healthy crowds along Percival Landing.
Sunday's Olympia area high temperature crept into the low 80s by late afternoon. That fell short of the record for May 13 of 88 degrees set in 1973. Monday's record is 89 degrees, also set the same year, but the forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees, said Johnny Burg of the National Weather Service on Sunday.
Although not record-breaking, 80-degree temperatures for this area are still well above the norm for this time of year, which is closer to 65 degrees, he said.
After Monday, we'll get closer to that norm, with daytime highs around 70 degrees, while overnight lows will dip into the 50s. There's a chance of showers in the forecast toward Friday, but only in the 20-30 percent range, Burg said.
Despite the warmer than usual weather, the Olympia area last received measurable precipitation on May 10.
