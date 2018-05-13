This man was found on a Thurston County sidewalk. Now, his death is under investigation

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a man was found on a sidewalk with a serious head injury in the 8800 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast Thursday morning.
The man, Jeff Larson, died Friday, according to his father, Herb Larson, who sent an email to The Olympian late Saturday. The Larsons could not be reached Sunday.
Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday the death is being investigated as suspicious.
Jeff Larson, who was in his 40s, suffered from mental illness, according to his father. Jeff's mother, Stacie, wrote about her son in a letter to The Olympian that was published on May 5.
She described her son as gentle and non-violent.
Anyone with information about the Thursday morning incident is asked to call a sheriff's office detective at 360-786-5530, or if it's after hours to call 360-704-2740.
Comments