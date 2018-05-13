Capital Lakefair trailer and motorcyclist collide on U.S. 101

A pickup hauling a Capital Lakefair trailer was involved in a serious collision with a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital, Trooper Russ Winger said in a series of social media posts about Saturday's crash. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
The crash happened on US 101, between Quilcene and Brinnon, on Hood Canal.
Lakefair President Karen Adams Griggs said the trailer, which contained the Lakefair float, was southbound after participating in the Sequim Irrigation Festival.
About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the pickup truck was coming around a corner when the motorcyclist appeared in their lane, not the northbound lane, Griggs said. The motorcycle clipped the truck and trailer and went down, she said.
Lakefair princess Kennedy Baydo's father, who was traveling with them, is a firefighter and paramedic, Griggs said. He was able to tend to the motorcyclist after the crash and said the man was breathing on his own. The man was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Griggs said the pickup truck is a total loss, while the float was damaged.
"We can rebuild parts of it," she said.
Capital Lakefair is an annual celebration in Olympia, which is perhaps best known for its weeklong carnival. It sets up in downtown Olympia on Capitol Lake in July.
Lakefair also provides scholarships to high school girls, who compete to be Lakefair queen and to serve as a princess on the royal court. Once selected, the group travels throughout the state to appear at other festivals and parades.
