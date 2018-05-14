Readers couldn't get enough of these 5 stories

News about Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old girl from McCleary who went missing nine years ago, was last week's most read story.
1. Remains of Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old who went missing in 2009, have been found: Yep, this was big news.
2. A cruise ship is coming to Olympia this week: The ship, which sails with 144 passengers and 118 crew, is expected to anchor between Boston Harbor and Olympia on May 11 and then again on May 16, the port said.
3. Olympia City Council calls for day center, sanctioned camp sites for homeless: Members of the Olympia City Council walked out of a special meeting on homelessnessTuesday evening with plans to open a day center and city-sanctioned homeless camps.
4. Restaurant inspections for May 9: "Raw chicken being cut on produce cutting board, raw chicken bits on counter, surface not cleaned after use."
5. Brace yourself: Thurston County homes are selling faster than last year: "The biggest difference over last year is the swifter pace of the market," said Ken Anderson, president and owner of Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty of Olympia. "More of the market is pricing right, which means the seller did not need a price reduction before receiving an acceptable offer."
