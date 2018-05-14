After he crashed his car near Lacey, this DUI suspect fled on foot

A man suspected of driving under the influence fled on foot after he crashed his car at Marvin Road Southeast and Steilacoom Road Southeast Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
After the crash, the man was later found at the Regional Athletic Complex. He provided a preliminary breath sample that showed his blood alcohol content was allegedly three times the legal limit of .08.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office said the man required medical aid after he became both unresponsive, then responsive before he was taken to an area hospital.
A search warrant was obtained to have the man's blood drawn. He faces DUI and hit-and-run charges.
