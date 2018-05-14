Motorcyclist is in satisfactory condition after he crashed into Capital Lakefair trailer

A motorcyclist who crashed into a Capital Lakefair trailer on Saturday is out of the intensive care unit and in satisfactory condition, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said Monday.
The 43-year-old Port Angeles man was flown to Harborview in Seattle late Saturday. The crash closed both lanes of US 101 on Hood Canal for more than five hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol issued a news release about the crash just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was later forwarded to The Olympian Monday morning.
About 3:35 p.m. Saturday, the Port Angeles man was northbound on US 101, four miles south of Quilcene, when he allegedly crossed the center line and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup that was hauling the Capital Lakefair trailer. The trailer contained a parade float used by the organization at various fairs and festivals.
After the man crashed into the pickup, he was ejected from his motorcycle and wound up in the road. Meanwhile, the pickup swerved and crashed into a northbound ditch. The pickup driver was not hurt, but Lakefair President Karen Adams Griggs said he was shaken by the experience. The driver also had a passenger who was not hurt.
Griggs said the parade float was returning to the Olympia area after participating in the Sequim Irrigation Festival, which took place Saturday. The float was damaged in the crash, she said.
Griggs said Monday an arch over the float and the front of it was damaged. Beyond that, she didn't know the extent of the damage. She said she would know more Tuesday because that's when the float will be towed back to the area.
Capital Lakefair is an annual celebration in Olympia, which is perhaps best known for its weeklong carnival. It sets up in downtown Olympia on Capitol Lake in July.
Lakefair also provides scholarships to high school girls, who compete to be Lakefair queen and to serve as a princess on the royal court. Once selected, the group travels throughout the state to appear at other parades.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments