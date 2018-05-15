Lacey police are looking for this missing woman. Have you seen her?

Lacey police are looking for Karen J. Brocha, 63, who was last heard from on April 23 and reported missing on May 1.
Police are concerned that she might be suicidal after she reportedly told her brother she was going to "take care of everything."
After Brocha was reported missing on May 1, her cat was found in her residence and newspapers were stacked outside, according to police.
Brocha is white, 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Brocha is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
