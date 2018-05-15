Aberdeen police say the two drive-by shooting suspects used a vehicle similar to the one in this photo.
Aberdeen police seek the public's help after drive-by shooting injures man, 26

By Rolf Boone

May 15, 2018 02:28 PM

A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm on Saturday, and now Aberdeen police are asking for the public's help.

The man was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West King Street in south Aberdeen.

The two suspects, a white man and a Hispanic man, were last seen southbound on Lawrence Street in a newer black Infinity G-35 2-door coupe with black wheels.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to call detective Jeff Weiss at 360-533-3180.

The suspects should not be approached because they are considered armed and dangerous.

