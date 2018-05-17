What’s Happening for May 17

Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” is a personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era. The documentary film screens at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. Free.
History Talk Series presents “Meet Leopold Schmidt:” The founder of the Olympia Brewing Company, Leopold Schmidt, died in 1914, but attendees of this noon talk at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater, will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the man. Actor Christopher Valcho will present a living history interpretation in character as Leopold, sharing personal stories about Leopold’s life, family, brewery and community. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Heritage Month History in Motion Happy Hour: The Olympia Heritage Commission marks the month by looking at how Olympians have gotten from points A to B for centuries. At the History in Motion Happy House, join fellow Olympia history fans for a trivia night featuring a mix of transportation-related questions. Hosted by the Washington State Historical Society and Washington State Archives. The fun begins at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Information: facebook.com/events/169254000452220.
SPSCC Artist & Lecture Series with Kip Fulbeck: Professor Kip Fulbeck, a professor of art at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will close the 2017-18 Artist & Lecture Series season with a lecture on multiracial identities at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Fulbeck created The Hapa Project, which was awarded the inaugural Loving Prize at the Mixed Roots Film and Literary Festival. Tickets are $10 through the box office at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, washingtoncenter.org.
Bike to Work Day: From 7 to 9 a.m., six Bike Commuter Stations with free coffee and treats will be set up for people biking to work that morning. Bike sites can be found at bit.ly/2Ijdz8T. Through the end of May, participate in the 2018 Bicycle Commuter Challenge. Sign up, log your rides and win prizes. To sign up, go to bcc.intercitytransit.com.
Olympia Downtown Alliance launches Third Thursday: The ODA is planning monthly events on the third Thursday of the month throughout 2018, calling them “part block party, part Arts Walk, all shopping local and all fun.” This month’s block party starts at 5:30 p.m. at the U.S. Bank parking lot off of Fourth Avenue and Washington Street. Festivities start at 10 a.m. and participating businesses will stay open until at least 8 p.m. Information: downtownolympia.org/Events/Third-Thursday.
Friday
Author Visit with Michelle Tea: A queer countercultural icon, Michelle Tea will discuss her book “Against Memoir” in which she opens up about all things artistic, romantic, and neurotic in a collection of essays. The events runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available to buy and sign. The program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Free; intended for adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Bridging Our Divide community dialogue: Bridging Our Divide is having a gathering from 7-9 p.m. at the Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, aimed at addressing the growing ideological and political divisions in the United States. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bridging Our Divide staff members will make a short presentation and have small-group dialogue activities, which will be followed by food and mingling. Free. Registration is recommended since space is limited. Information: bridgingourdivide.org/event-signup.
Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting: The meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quileute Tribal Council west wing, 90 Main St., La Push. The council will hear updates from the Ocean Acidification Sentinel Site Working Group. The meeting is open to the public, with public comment periods at 11:45 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. Information: contact Chris Butler-Minor at chris.butlerminor@noaa.gov or visit the Advisory Council website bit.ly/2Ijac1A where a draft meeting agenda will be posted.
Free screening of “The Boys of ’36:” Capitol Theater is celebrating Olympia Heritage Month throughout May by hosting movies at is Capitol Theater that celebrate culture and heritage, including a 7 p.m. free screening of the film depicting the University of Washington rowers at the Berlin Olympic Games. The theater is at 206 Fifth Ave. NE. For other film offerings, go to olympiafilmsociety.org.
Saturday
‘It’s a Blast’ at Mount St. Helens: This May marks the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. That day will be marked Saturday at Johnston Ridge Observatory with family activities about volcanoes and geology, and local animal identification. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 360-449-7800.
“Waves of Perfection” fundraiser for tribal museum: The Squaxin Island Tribe — the owner-operators of Little Creek Casino Resort — invites guests to attend its annual “Waves of Perfection” fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Skookum Creek Event Center, 91 W. State Route 108, Shelton. Chefs have paired desserts, fresh seafood, handmade cheeses and other dishes with dozens of wines. Seminars from a master sommelier and more tastings will be offered, including samplings of champagne, sparkling wine, Italian wine, French wine and Riesling. Proceeds will fund programming at the Squaxin Island Museum, Library and Research Center. Tickets for the event start at $65. A resort package, including overnight accommodations and two event tickets, is available for $225. Information: 800-667-7711.
“Great Plants at Great Prices” Plant Sale: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is conducting it annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive SW on Olympia’s west side. In addition to plants, the sale offers plant supports/stakes, compost sifters, cedar planters, and upcycled decorative yard art. Proceeds go toward continued support of Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Information: 360-867-2163 or bit.ly/2IcFsmS.
Armed Forces Day celebration: Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates to the public for the base’s annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park on JBLM-McChord Field. The event includes a volksmarch that begins at 9 a.m., sports events, carnival rides, military history, vehicle displays, live entertainment, a climbing wall, and food and vendors. Guests without an installation access pass should enter JBLM McChord Field through the North gate at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and 112th Street. Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance; passengers age 16 and older must present a government-issued photo identification. Information: jblmmwr.com or jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday.
Downtown Olympia Scavenger Hunt: The Olympia Heritage Commission is hosting a geocaching-style scavenger hunt (“OlyCache”). Participants will explore places that tell the story of Olympia’s transportation history. Bring your smartphone and dress for the weather. This event may involve a fair amount of brisk walking on city sidewalks. The hunt can be completed individually but is more fun in teams. The event begins at 2 p.m. in Room 100 of The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Information: bit.ly/2L5Nv2M.
Saturday & Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: This annual free family festival is at Saint Martin’s University Campus, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include two stages of entertainment, arts and crafts, food and commercial vendors, pony rides, circus train, inflatables, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, car show and lip sync battle (2 p.m. Sunday). Information: laceyspringfunfair.com, 360-481-4393 or info@laceyspringfunfair.com. Don’t want to deal with parking? Hop on a free shuttle at the South Sound Center near Sears.
Sunday
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Glass Fusing fundraiser runs from 4-6 p.m. $35 per person includes snacks and drinks. Create a sun catcher, coaster or several pieces of jewelry. Money raised supports Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. To reserve a spot, email lesliegoldstein@comcast.net. Location provided upon reservation.
RADCO “On Behalf of Mothers” performance: The Random Acts of Dance Collective presents a special concert from 5-6 p.m. at the Motion In Balance Studio, 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 203-A, Olympia. In an informal setting, eight RADCO choreographers present new works of dance, spoken word, and improvisation exploring the many facets of motherhood, including Mother Earth and the mothering of children, of self, and of creativity. $10 suggested donation.
Monday
South Sound Swing Orchestra: The South Sound Swing Orchestra brings the ballroom to Rhythm & Rye, breathing life into arrangements by Neal Hefti, authentic transcriptions of Basie and Ellington classics, and re-imagined jazz standards. Soloists include Danielle Westbrook, Don Gardner, and Daven Tillinghast all supported by the South Sound Swing Orchestra under Brad Schrandt’s direction. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Suggested donation of $5-$20. Information: southsoundswing.org.
Tuesday
Community talk on substance abuse and addiction: Are you struggling with substance abuse? Are you concerned about a friend or loved one? Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center will host a free event from 5-7 p.m. at the center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. Topics will be substance abuse and the brain, why people become addicted, which drugs are commonly abused, treatment and recovery, and addictions to tobacco and gambling. Light refreshments will be served. Formal presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Registration is requested but not required at provregister.org or by calling 360-827-8656. For more information, call 360-493-5084.
Wednesday
Life, the Universe, etc. — an evening with authors Nicola Griffith and Kelley Eskridge: England-born author Nicola Griffith will read from her new novel "So Lucky," then author Kelley Eskridge, who is Griffith’s wife, will interview Griffith. The event runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments