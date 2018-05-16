Restaurant inspections for May 16

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Batdorf & Bronson Coffeehouse
516 Capitol Way S
May 10: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Milk, all under counter coolers, 39 to 40 degrees, OK. Sandwiches, curved glass cooler, 40 degrees, OK. Sandwiches, small cooler, back room 40 to 41 degrees, OK. REPEAT: Like last year, compostable cups in boxes stored directly on floor. Correction: Store on shelf or pallet.
Subway
1001 Cooper Point Road SW
May 9: 0 red; 17 blue
Comments: No sanitizer bucket in front service area and sanitizer of adequate concentration must be available in all food prep areas. Correction: Discussed potential storage area for bucket, end of prep line will work best. Provide adequate sanitizer during all hours prep / service occurs. Produce slicer observed with debris after being washed rinsed and sanitized. Food contact surfaces must be clean and free of debris. Corrected: Slicer re-washed, rinsed and sanitized. No back flow device on beverage dispenser. All beverage dispensers must be equipped with a back flow device. Correction: Contact a plumber or certified backflow inspector to install device within 90 days of inspection. Provide work order to inspector when complete, contact information provided (email or fax). Area under soda / beverage dispenser not thoroughly cleaned. Non-food contact surfaces and facilities must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Thoroughly clean and organize that area. Note: Continue to store employee items in correct back area.
Baskin Robbins #4306
3010 Harrison Ave. W
May 9: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at 100 ppm. Raw bacon and shell eggs stored in reach in cooler (employee food). Raw animal proteins must be stored in a way that prevents cross contamination of ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Obtain and use a separate refrigerator for employee food items, and always store raw proteins away from ready-to-eat foods. Obtain employee refrigerator and label as employee use only within 30 days. Cake cutting knives stored next to the hand wash sink. Food contact surfaces must be protected from cross contamination during storage. Correction: Knives removed, washed, rinsed and sanitized. Note: Maintain separation between single use food service items and non-food related equipment (gloves, hammer, etc. in dry storage area). Note: Plastic shield second from left needs repair, cracked and duct taped.
Steamboat Coffee Shop
3403 Steamboat Island Road NW
May 4: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at 100 ppm. Warewash at Island Market. Dirty utensils stored in hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sinks must be used for hand-washing only. Corrected: Utensils moved.
Giddy-Up Coffee Corral
724 Sussex Ave. E
May 4: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Food probe thermometer check, mine says 40 degrees, yours reads 50 degrees. Provide accurate food probe thermometer as soon as possible, no later than 48 hours. Ice cream scoop handle in contact with ice. Store scoop so handle doesn’t contact ice, in food grade container or on clean food contact surface.
Subway
6541 Sexton Road NW
May 4: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat at 300 ppm. Roast beef and turkey on top and middle shelves of undercounter reach in above 41 degrees. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: Out of temp items moved to walk in, unit turned down. Exhaust fan in bathroom not indicated on approval plans and not functional during inspection. Exhaust fans are required in toilet facilities for ventilation. Contact inspector about repairs if they occur.
Bayview Market Place
516 Fourth Ave. W
May 3: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Older gallon milk in two-door cooler is 47 degrees; 41 degrees is required. Service immediately. Call inspector when serviced and temperature is 41 degrees or less. No refrigerator thermometer. Purchase immediately.
TESC - Einstein Bagels
Seminar II Building
May 3: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Chicken salad, grab and go cooler, 48 degrees. Quat at 300 ppm. Multiple food items in grab and go cooler out of temp. (Sliced melon, fruit cup, chicken, salad, yogurt parfaits). PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: All out of temp food items voluntarily discarded. Will develop new plan for storing PHFs or this unit will be replaced. Provide documentation of time as a control or equipment replacement should either occur. Note: Only individually wrapped straws may be available in patron self service area.
Thai Pavilion
303 Fourth Ave. E
May 2: 40 red; 0 blue
Comments: Wait staff home style cooler, no perishables, OK. Like last inspection, sprouts (63 degrees) were stored on counter. Correction: Placed in refrigerator as required. In storage room, two-door cooler, items (soybean paste) only 47 degrees; 41 degrees or below is required. Adjust/repair immediately. No cooks probe thermometer 10 to 220 degrees range or electronic found. Purchase immediately. Call inspector when cooler fixed, thermometer purchased.
Hawley’s Gelato & Coffee
511 Washington St. SE
May 2: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Paper towels in plastic wrapper stored directly on floor. Corrected: Moved to shelf. Note: New fudge case looks satisfactory.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen
222 Capitol Way N
May 2: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: In walk-in cooler, refried beans are 72 to 138 degrees over 4 inches deep. Correction: Food must be 2 inches deep, uncovered. Transferred to shallow pans after an estimated 30 minutes. Cubed beef in cooler, 72 degrees, also placed in 2 inch pan. Bar mixer containers placed into drink ice. Correction: Moved into larger containers to prevent possible contamination.
Country Joe Deli Mart
16430 Ordway Drive SE
May 1: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Between single serve ranch dressing pouches 40 degrees in small under counter fridge. Corn dogs on hot hold 130 to 133 degrees. Must be 135 degrees or more. First item deep fried for lunch. Re-heated in microwave oven to at least 185 degrees and turned up thermostat on that side of hot holding unit. Monitor foods on hot hold, recommend every half hour. Note: Has put signs in toilet room to tell users of toilet to deposit feminine products, paper towels and toilet paper into trash can, no toilet. Toilet paper not OK, will remove / tape over toilet paper part of signs.
Espresso Stop Yelm
1008 Yelm Ave. E
May 1: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Milk in Everest reach-in and U-star under counter fridge greater then 41 degrees, must be 41 degrees or less. Correction: Lower thermostat and monitor. No sanitizer test strips. Provide bleach test strip since you are using bleach as your sanitizer. One of two stirring spoon between use ice bath storage containers lacked ice. These containers need to have some ice in them at all times. Monitor and change out , add ice as needed. Syrup bottles in shipping box stored on floor in toilet room. Correction: Remove and do not store food or single use or other food equipment in toilet room. No covered receptacle in toilet room. Unisex and female toilet rooms are required to have covered trash receptacle or similar. Provide cover for current receptacle or similar. Blender cleaning, storage after first use. Either 1) wash, rinse and sanitize after each use or 2) wash / rinse, rinse with fresh water and then store between uses in under counter fridge or 3) wash, rinse, rinse continue to use. For the last two options, wash, rinse and sanitize a minimum of every four hours. Recommend tray be provided with small amount of sanitizing solution (50 to 100 ppm bleach at most) for storage of nozzle wipe cloth between uses, separate than counter wipes bucket. Note: For items noted needing to be done on assessment inspection report have been completed.
Pho Tai
805 College St.
May 1: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer 50 ppm. Warewash 50 ppm (chlorine). Raw product stored over ready-to-eat products. Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat carrots in walk-in. Coconut milk (open cans) stored next to raw chicken in undercounter reach-in on cook line. Raw animal proteins must be stored in a way that prevents cross contamination of ready-to-eat food. Corrected: Products moved away from each other in both locations. Improper cooling. Chicken, pork and rice noodles observed in prep area under counter reach in at 44 degrees and 45 degrees. No cooling temperature records available, other items in reach-in ware under 41 degrees. Cooked food items must reach 41 degrees or below within six hours of cooking. Items were cooked the previous night. Corrected: Rice noodles, pork and chicken were all discarded. Cooling procedures discussed and reviewed. Walk-in ambient temperature at 43 degrees. Unit was turned down during inspection and reached 33 degrees at end of inspection. Deli slicer used for raw meat and produce observed with meat debris after being cleaned. Food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized between raw and ready to eat products. Corrected: Re-washed, rinsed and sanitized. Reviewed clean in place procedures. Tapioca (boba) held at room temperature. This procedure OK per manufacturer label for six hours. Boba is made twice a day and thrown away at night. Provide written procedure to inspector within two weeks.
Blue Heron Bakery
4419 Harrison Ave. NW
April 27: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at more than 200 ppm, test strips not available. Thermal sanitizing warewash machine observed at 153.3 degrees. Sanitizer strips must be available and used to verify correct concentration. Thermal sanitizing warewash machines must reach 160 degrees. Correction: Obtain and use test strips, repair or adjust warewash machine to reach adequate temperatures and verify. If repaired provide invoice or work order. Adjustment or repair to occur as soon as possible. Ice cream scoops observed being stored at room temperature without adequate procedure for rotation/wash, rinse sanitize. Food contact surfaces must be held at either 41 degrees and below, 135 degrees and above, or washed, rinse and sanitized every four hours. Notes: Continue monitoring food worker cards; new employees must have in two weeks of employment. Note: Discussed on-going rodent/pest management program. No rodents/pest or sign observed at time of inspection. Note: Discussed using time as a control for hot case items (pizza). If using time as a control, develop written procedures and provide health inspector with a copy. Note: Discussed recent BHC with ready-to-eat food complaint. Employee informed owner and BHC procedures were discussed. Re-visited regulations with owner during inspection. Continue to clean and remove boxes/clutter from back storage area (flour, sugar, etc.).
SPSCC Food Service Center
2011 Mottman Road SW
April 26: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Spinach, shredded cabbage being held on ice, observed at 51 degrees and 50 degrees in both kitchen and cafe cold rails and prep tops. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: Spinach and shredded cabbage moved to walk-in to chill. PHFs will be stored below in the under counter reach-in from now on. Spinach in cafe was discarded, all PHFs will be stored below in the under counter reach-in until prep top cold rail is repaired. cold rail repair is scheduled. Notify inspector of progress in two weeks. Note: Continue monitoring cooling processes with sliced deli meats. Time marking is working well for your processes. Note: Continue maintaining 18 inch space around hand sink and other equipment (panini press) in cafe hot line. Monitor facilities and equipment. Leak in three-compartment sink discussed. Sous vide observed being used for instructional purposes only. We were given sous vide procedure paperwork and will review and get back to you for approval. Planned remodel occurring this summer, contact health department for plan review before beginning.
Hot Shotz
6975 Capitol Boulevard SW
April 26: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Provide thermometer in right side Beverage Air milk in two weeks. Employee with expired food worker card. Obtain renewed card in two weeks.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
600 Cooper Point Road SW
April 26: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer at 300 ppm. Large dishwasher chlorine 50 ppm. Bar warewash chlorine 100 ppm. Salad mix, beans and diced tomatoes above 41 degrees in cook line cold hold drawers. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: 48 degrees salad mix was discarded, 44 degrees salad mix and beans moved to walk in to chill. Multiple use towels and spray bottle disinfectant used to clean tables. If using spray bottle sanitizer, single use wiping cloths must be used. Note: Dish pit area needs more frequent cleaning/clearing. Large build up of dirty dishes and equipment observed.
Shell
706 Yelm Ave. E
April 26: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: REPEAT: Women’s toilet room lacks warm water, light on light switch is on, evaluate / have serviced, if serviced, submit invoice / report / provide hot water between 100 and 120 degrees, 138 degrees by end of inspection. Chicken fillet, corndogs (lower, upper shelf, left side as facing unit door) 131 to 134 degrees, burrito on right side 138 degrees. Owner turned up thermostat. No sanitizer test strips observed. Owner did not know where cook had put them. Note: Of six cards on site, all current and valid except Bonnie’s. Note: Lid on dumpster open, bags not perforated yet (by birds, etc.). Keep lids closed, will be given deficiency points if found again.
Pizzeria La Gitana
309 Yelm Ave. E
April 24: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Egg in cabinet area, ham pieces in bin area of fridge next to range 52 to 54 degrees. Egg in cabinet area , ham pieces in bin area of fridge next to range greater than 41 degrees. Standard, cold held potentially hazardous foods shall be 41 degrees or less. Correction: Discard potentially hazardous foods between 41 and 135 degrees for four hours or more. Operator did so. Call when serviced / repaired or replaced. (send info to inspector if replaced preferably before purchasing.). Store PHFs in other fridges until fridge is fixed. All other fridges operating at least 36 to 40 degrees when checked temperature of food in them. All had accurate monitoring thermometers. Sausage pizza temperature just out of the oven 188 degrees. Note: Marinara sauce not properly set up for ice cold hold. The two narrow sides of food holding not with ice. Provided larger outer container and iced down properly (ice on all sides and bottom) equal to product level by end of inspection. Note: Between use utensil storage ice water container lacks ice and temperature 42 degrees. Replaced container with fresh ice water and sent dirty utensils to be washed, replaced with clean ones. Monitor/ maintain more routinely ice in ice water bath for this between use storage container. Note: Having a stainless steel splash guard made for placement between hand-washing sink and mech slicer. Also having customized stainless steel tray made for wood counter above mech dishwasher (for air dry of dish ware). Will reseal wood counter when received. Note: Operator had been monitoring fridge temps (saw documentation). Finding the fridge holding food above 41 degrees was shocking and unfortunate. However, operator understood I was documenting what was observed, but wanted me to note they had been working to catch the problem before it developed.
Walmart Neighborhood Market (Store #4757)
5100 Yelm Highway SE
April 19: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat dishwash sanitizer at 30 ppm. Various packaged chicken pieces in hot open display shelves found at 119 to 133 degrees. This included several cup containers of popcorn chicken. These were time marked to be about two hours. Corrective action: All under temperature chicken was disposed. Keep this PHF hot at 135 degrees or more.
No violations found
▪ Board & Brush Olympia (6541 Sexton Road NW)
▪ Cafe Oly at Olympia High School (1302 North St. SE)
▪ Evergreen Valley Grocery (9347 Yelm Highway SE)
▪ Island Market (3403 Steamboat Island Road NW)
▪ Pizza Time (112 Jefferson St. NE)
▪ Subway (698 Sussex Ave. E)
▪ Tacos Gaby #2 (Mobile Unit / 307 Yelm Ave. E)
▪ Western Meats (4101 Capitol Boulevard S)
Comments