Need a job? McDonald's is hiring

Fast-food giant McDonald's expects to hire 3,500 people in Washington state this summer, and will sweeten the opportunity with increased tuition assistance, the company announced this week.
McDonald's plans to spend $150 million over the next five years on its Archways to Opportunity education program. That includes the following: lowering eligibility requirements to 90 days from nine months of employment; dropping weekly shift minimums to 15 hours from 20 hours; new summer restaurant hires will qualify by the end of the season.
McDonald's of Western Washington has 182 restaurants that are owned by 28 local owners, according to a news release.
If you'd like to apply, go to www.mcdonalds.com/careers.
