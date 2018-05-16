Third woman sues Black Hills soccer club, alleging sexual abuse by a coach

A third woman is suing the Black Hills Football Club, alleging the Olympia area youth soccer club failed to prevent her from being sexually assaulted by a coach.
In the complaint, filed in Thurston County Superior Court last week, the woman, identified only as C.B., alleges she was sexually assaulted as a teenager during an out-of-town tournament in 2005.
According to the complaint, the coach invited her to his hotel room for “a strategy session” one evening, then “violently and extensively raped” her and threatened to “destroy her life” if she told anyone what happened.
Later the teen’s mom confronted the coach and shortly after that he left the club, according to the complaint. Officials made “no inquiries as to what led to the confrontation… and made no mention of the bizarre departure...,” according to the complaint.
The Olympian is not identifying the coach because he is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The complaint describes a culture of misogynistic, chauvinistic and alcohol-fueled behavior by coaches: “BHFC failed to provide sexual abuse warning signs or proper interaction training to players, parents, coaches, employees, or new directors, and failed to enforce critical conduct standard of behavior.”
Representatives for Black Hills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The woman’s lawyer, Darrell Cochran, is representing two other woman who filed lawsuits against the soccer club alleging they were sexually assaulted by another coach, David Cross. He and his wife are named as defendants in those lawsuits.
Cochran is now trying to consolidate those two lawsuits to get them before the same judge. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Earlier this year, Black Hills agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement in one of the cases, which resolved the case against Black Hills but not against Cross and his wife.
Cochran said he learned about C.B.’s assault from a witness in that case.
A third coach, Dennis Jones, was arrested in 2002 after a player said she and Jones had sexual contact several times beginning when she was 15. Jones later pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault, according to The Olympian's archives.
“Directors and officials were looking the other way while their coaching staff was engaging in really dangerous behavior directed toward their girl players,” Cochran said. “All of that somehow was being kept under wraps by people who were administrators at the Black Hills Football Club for over a decade.”
Comments