What’s Happening for May 18

Friday
Author Visit with Michelle Tea: A queer countercultural icon, Tea will discuss her book “Against Memoir” in which she opens up about all things artistic, romantic, and neurotic in a collection of essays. The events runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Free; intended for adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Bridging Our Divide community dialogue: Bridging Our Divide is hosting a gathering from 7-9 p.m. at the Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, aimed at addressing the growing ideological and political divisions in the United States. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short presentation by Bridging Our Divide staff, small-group dialogue activities, followed by food and mingling. Free. Registration is recommended since space is limited. Information: www.bridgingourdivide.org/event-signup/
Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting: The meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quileute Tribal Council west wing, 90 Main St., La Push. The council will hear updates from the Ocean Acidification Sentinel Site Working Group as well as a Sanctuary Condition Report. The meeting is open to the public, with public comment periods at 11:45 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. Information: contact Chris Butler-Minor at chris.butlerminor@noaa.gov or visit the Advisory Council website http://olympiccoast.noaa.gov/involved/sac/sac_welcome.html where a draft meeting agenda will be posted.
Free screening of “The Boys of ‘36:” Capitol Theater is celebrating Olympia Heritage Month throughout May by hosting movies at is Capitol Theater that celebrate culture and heritage, including a 7 p.m. free screening of the film depicting the University of Washington rowers at the Berlin Olympic Games. The theater is at 206 Fifth Ave. NE. For other film offerings, go to olympiafilmsociety.org
45th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show: The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction will host the show from 1-3 p.m. at the Old Capitol Building at Washington and Legion in downtown Olympia. The show brings together high school artists from around the state who were regional winners in their Educational Service District (ESD) shows this spring. Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will host the event. Information: http://www.k12.wa.us/Arts/ArtShow/default.aspx
Saturday
‘It’s a Blast’ at Mount St. Helens: This May marks the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. The “It’s a Blast” celebration on Saturday at Johnston Ridge Observatory will offer family activities about volcanoes, hands-on geology, and local animal identification. Enjoy complementary cookies and a hot beverage during the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 360-449-7800.
“Waves of Perfection” fundraiser for tribal museum: The Squaxin Island Tribe — the owner-operators of Little Creek Casino Resort — invites guests to attend their annual “Waves of Perfection” fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Skookum Creek Event Center, 91 W. State Route 108, Shelton. Chefs have paired desserts, fresh seafood, handmade cheeses and other dishes with dozens of wines. Seminars from a master sommelier and more tastings will be offered, including samplings of champagne, sparkling wine, Italian wine, French wine and Riesling. Proceeds will fund programming at the Squaxin Island Museum, Library and Research Center. Tickets for the event start at $65. A resort package including overnight accommodations and two event tickets is available for $225. Information: 800-667-7711.
“Great Plants at Great Prices” Plant Sale: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is conducting it annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive SW in west Olympia. In addition to plants, the sale offers plant supports/stakes, compost sifters, cedar planters, and upcycled decorative yard art. Proceeds go toward continued support of Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Information: 360-867-2163 or http://www.mgftc.org/2018/04/master-gardener-foundationthurston-county-plant-sale-may-20-9am-to-4pm/
Armed Forces Day celebration: Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates to the public for the base’s annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park on JBLM - McChord Field. The event includes a volksmarch (which begins at 9 a.m.), sports events, carnival rides, military history, vehicle displays, live entertainment, a climbing wall, and food and vendors. Guests without an installation access pass should enter JBLM McChord Field through the North gate at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and 112th Street. Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance; passengers age 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID. Information: www.jblmmwr.com or www.jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday/
Downtown Olympia Scavenger Hunt: The Olympia Heritage Commission is hosting a geocaching-style scavenger hunt (“OlyCache”). Participants will explore places that tell the story of Olympia’s transportation history. Bring your smartphone and dress for the weather. This event may involve a fair amount of brisk walking on city sidewalks. The hunt can be completed individually but is more fun in teams. The event begins at 2 p.m. in Room 100 of The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2374361845911175/
Thurston County Through the Decades: Enjoy hands-on exhibits and learn about the history of Thurston County from 1950-1975. You can have your picture taken with Elvis or be a flower child. You can try your hand at matching events with the years they happened, There will be a variety of history-oriented groups present as well as the grange and Washington Farm Bureau with lots of activities for children. There will be pulled pork sandwichesat lunch time. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey. Admission is free. Information: 360-791-6086.
South Sound Green Tour: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents can take a free self-guided tour that offers the chance to see the best examples of sustainable green living in the South Sound. Green homes, buildings and businesses will be on display and staffed with experts. The tour includes sustainable remodels, retrofits, new buildings, landscapes and community gathering places. Go to https://nwebg.memberclicks.net/2018-olympia-green-tour to map out the nine Olympia area locations; go to www.eventbrite.com/e/south-sound-green-tour-tickets-45365734132 to get your ticket. A $10 donation is suggested for those who can afford it.
Taylor Wetland Stewardship event: Help remove invasive plants to restore Taylor Wetland and improve wildlife habitat at one of Olympia’s largest urban wetlands. Snacks, tools, and gloves are provided. Come dressed for the weather. No experience necessary. The work will be done between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; the work group will meet in the northeast corner of the Olympia Home Depot parking lot and travel together by foot to the site, so please arrive on time. Register at streamteam.info.
Saturday & Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: This annual free family festival is at Saint Martin’s University Campus, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include two stages of entertainment, arts & crafts, food and commercial vendors, pony rides, circus train, inflatables, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, car show, lip sync battle (2 p.m. Sunday). Information: www.laceyspringfunfair.com, 360-481-4393 or info@laceyspringfunfair.com. Don’t want to deal with parking? Hop on a free shuttle at the South Sound Center near Sears.
Sunday
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Glass Fusing fundraiser runs from 4-6 p.m. $35 per person includes snacks and drinks. Create a sun catcher, coaster or several pieces of jewelry. Funds raised support Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. To reserve a spot, email lesliegoldstein@comcast.net. Location provided upon reservation.
RADCO “On Behalf of Mothers” performance: The Random Acts of Dance Collective presents a special concert from 5-6 p.m. at the Motion In Balance Studio, 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 203-A, Olympia. In an informal setting, eight RADCO choreographers present new works of dance, spoken word, and improvisation exploring the many facets of motherhood including mother earth and the mothering of children, of self, and of creativity. $10 suggested donation.
Monday
South Sound Swing Orchestra: The South Sound Swing Orchestra brings the ballroom to the Rhythm and Rye, breathing life into arrangements by Neal Hefti, authentic transcriptions of Basie and Ellington classics, and re-imagined jazz standards. Soloists include Danielle Westbrook, Don Gardner, and Daven Tillinghast all supported by the South Sound Swing Orchestra under Brad Schrandt’s direction. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Suggested donation of $5-$20. Information: http://www.southsoundswing.org/
Tuesday
Community talk on substance abuse and addiction: Are you struggling with substance abuse issues? Are you concerned about a friend or loved one? Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center will host a free event from 5-7 p.m. at the center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. Topics will be substance abuse and the brain, why people become addicted, which drugs are commonly abused, treatment and recovery, and addictions to tobacco and gambling. Light refreshments will be served. Formal presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Registration is requested but not required at http://www.provregister.org or by calling 360-827-8656. For more information, call 360-493-5084.
Wednesday
Life, the Universe, etc. -- an evening with authors Nicola Griffith and Kelley Eskridge: England-born author Nicola Griffith will read from her new novel "So Lucky," then author Kelley Eskridge, who is Griffith’s wife, will interview Griffith. The event runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Thursday
Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis is hosting the 13th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave. NE, Lacey. This is a modified, non-competitive track and field event for 760 K-12 students with disabilities from 10 local school districts in Thurston and Mason counties. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. and events run through 1 p.m. Parking and shuttle bus service is available from Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston High School Booster Club will sell food and beverages in the concession stand. Information: Karen Schoessel at karenschoessel@comcast.net
Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Open House: The monument will hold a public open house from 4-7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Toutle Lake School to provide an update on what’s new at Mount St. Helens, and gather ideas from participants to help plan for the monument’s future. The U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Mount St. Helens Institute, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide information about monument improvements, wildlife monitoring, cave management, education and research. The school is at 5050 Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Information: 360-449-7800.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments